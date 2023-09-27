Tropical downpours to douse Florida, trigger flash flood risk for many days

The Sunshine State may struggle to live up to its reputation through this weekend as a slow-moving tropical disturbance unloads inches of rain and raises the risk of flooding over much of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Disruptive breezes, known as wind shear, at the middle levels of the atmosphere will be a deterrent for tropical storm formation in the zone from the northwestern Caribbean to the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and waters just east of Florida over the next few days.

However, because of warm waters in the region, generally well above the critical threshold for tropical development, which is considered 80 F, there remains a non-zero chance for a tropical depression or storm to form late this week to early next week. By then, Philippe, a tropical storm spinning over the central Atlantic, may be approaching waters around the Bahamas from the east.

"Regardless of whether a tropical storm forms or not, the downpours and thunderstorms that occur in Florida will be highly disruptive and potentially damaging," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

A general 2-4 inches of rain will fall on the Florida Peninsula, the eastern portion of the Florida Panhandle and the southern part of Georgia through the weekend. Some locations may pick up double that amount with 4-8 inches of rain. It is possible for the rainiest spots to measure close to or more than a foot of rain during the week-long period from this past Monday to Sunday.

This image of the Gulf of Mexico, the northwestern Caribbean and the southwestern Atlantic was captured on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Showers and thunderstorms continue to erupt from the northwestern Caribbean to waters east of Florida. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

Since the start of the week and into Wednesday morning, both the West Palm Beach and Jacksonville, Florida, areas have experienced close to 4 inches of rain already, with more on the way.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"Some areas will get hit by downpours multiple times a day and/or for several days in a row, while other places may have only a single shower or thunderstorm the entire time through Sunday," Rayno said.

Because of the repeating and slow-moving nature of the storms, there will be the risk of flash and urban flooding, and water may tend to collect in low-lying areas following persistent torrential downpours.

Any thunderstorm over Florida has the potential to briefly pulse to severe levels in localized areas, Rayno said. That severe weather threat includes the potential for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or waterspout.

Not only can the downpours hinder outdoor work and recreational activities, such as those spending time at central Florida theme parks, but also sudden lightning strikes can be dangerous to golfers and those trying to squeeze in a few hours at the beach or fishing excursions.

The persistent nature of thunderstorms in the waters surrounding Florida will create rough surf and locally strong rip currents.

Along the northeastern coast of Florida, a stiff breeze from the northeast will bring above-average tides, coastal flooding and rough surf conditions.

Many of the thunderstorms may tend to congregate along the Florida Gulf Coast and Keys during the late night and early morning hours before wandering inland and toward the Atlantic coast later in the day and during the evening. However, there will be some exceptions.

AccuWeather forecasters urge motorists to be prepared for blocked roads due to high water and avoid driving along flooded roads. High water could damage vehicles, and rising water could cause vehicles to become submerged and put drivers and passengers at risk. Roads can also be compromised underneath floodwaters.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.