Your tropical forecast for Danielle and Earl in the Atlantic and Kay in the Pacific

Reuters

Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session's 3% gain, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $95.44 a barrel at 0054 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $89.13 a barrel, and were up $2.26, or 2.6%, from Friday's close.