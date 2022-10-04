Tropical Rainstorm Ian's last gasp causes flooding in New Jersey
As the system that was once Hurricane Ian moved out to sea on Oct. 3, it caused problems one last time, with wind and coastal flooding in parts of New Jersey.
One of the best-known landmarks and tourist spots in Fort Myers is the Thomas Edison and Henry Ford historical site.
Chechen leader and Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov said Saturday that Russia should consider using low-yield nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.
Feeling increasingly isolated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach residents and renters continued to exit their devastated island on foot Sunday, four days after a 10-foot storm surge driven by 150 mph winds inundated Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.
Hurricane Ian tore through Florida and The Carolinas last week, leaving at least 94 people in Florida, and four people in North Carolina, dead. The 150-mile-per-hour winds and extreme storm surges blew buildings apart, flooded houses, and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes.
"I was literally terrified," Dominic Cameratta's daughter Ella tells PEOPLE of the possible shark sighting in a neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers, Florida
The animal has gone “locally extinct” in areas, national park biologists said.
Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza said home and business inspections will begin Monday and residents must wait for that to be done before returning
The 138-year-old landmark managed to survive Hurricane Ian’s winds and surge.
Manatee County has some good news for beach lovers after Hurricane Ian.
One of two disturbances in the Atlantic has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression soon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado affected areas just north of Williams Monday afternoon.
Floridians say they're waiting for hours in long lines hoping to secure enough fuel for cars and generators as Ian leaves many without power.
It had just gone through an upgrade.
A look at the damage in Naples shows the extent of Hurricane Ian's wrath citywide.
We’re about to fall back again soon.
As Florida and Puerto Rico recover from hurricanes Ian and Fiona, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two more disturbances in the Atlantic.
Hurricanes and harsh weather don't only affect humans. Animals need to take precautions too.
Florida officials are defending the timing of evacuation orders issued ahead of Hurricane Ian.
In a world where social systems often depend on the young supporting the old, forward thinkers are starting to wonder what happens as populations age.
Michael Ross, of Naples, was in Bonita Springs when Hurricane Ian plowed through, leading him to save a cat from drowning at a nearby flooding home.