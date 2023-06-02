Tropical Storm Arlene forms as Gulf system moves off Florida coast, hurricane center says

ORLANDO, Fla. — It took a day, but Tropical Storm Arlene became the first named storm on just the second day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Florida got a tiny scare as what had been Tropical Depression Two formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but its trajectory showed it would turn away from the Sunshine State and after not spinning up into a tropical storm overnight, forecasters projected it would simply fizzle out as it headed south toward Cuba.

But with a special 2 p.m. Eastern time advisory, NHC forecasters announced hurricane hunters had flown into the system and found it had 40 mph sustained winds, just over the threshold to become a tropical storm.

The NHC’s 5 p.m. advisory put the center of the storm 240 miles west of Fort Myers and 315 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba moving south-southeast at 7 mph. Its tropical-storm-force-winds extend out 70 miles.

The system is still expected to continue moving south through Friday gradually increasing its forward speed. No coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

“Arlene is expected to weaken by tonight, and it is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday,” the NHC stated in the advisory.

The system that was originally projected to cut across the Florida peninsula spun up with better organization since Wednesday when the NHC had given the low-pressure area only a 10% chance to form.

While the system is headed away from the state, it’s still keeping a lot of moisture and with it the threat of heavy rains into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of the state can see thunderstorms pop up and drop 2-3 inches in a short amount of time that could lead to localized flooding. Some areas might see rain up to 5-6 inches while gusts of 40-50 mph and some hail chance are still possible, the NWS stated.

Before it became Arlene, the depression was technically the second tracked system of 2023 after the NHC determined a storm in the northeast Atlantic in January qualified as a subtropical storm, although unnamed.

No other tropical activity is expected in the next seven days.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal forecast released in May projects 2023 to be an average season with between 12 and 17 named storms. Of those, five to nine would grow into hurricanes, and of those one to three would reach major hurricane strength of 111 mph sustained winds or greater.

The hurricane seasons runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.