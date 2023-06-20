Tropical Storm Bret expected to become hurricane. See spaghetti models, expected impact

Tropical Storm Bret continues to show signs of strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane within the next day or two as it moves toward the Caribbean Sea, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

While no watches or warnings have been issued as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are advising residents in the Lesser Antilles to monitor the progress of the tropical storm.

That advice was echoed by AccuWeather meteorologists, who urged residents in Bret's path to look at the "entire window of movement" and not just the center, especially since it is possible the storm could take not only a westerly path but a "last-minute jog to the north" as it nears the Caribbean, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

There continues to be a "significant spread in the three to five day track" for Bret, probably due in large part to differences in the storm's predicted intensity, said Hurricane Center forecasters.

Low wind shear, which tears budding tropical systems apart, and abnormally warm water temperatures are making conditions favorable for future development.

Bret is the farthest east a tropical storm has formed in the tropical Atlantic — south of 23.5 North — this early in the calendar year on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane meteorologist Philip Klotzbach.

#Bret has formed in the central tropical Atlantic - the farthest east that a tropical storm has formed in the tropical Atlantic (south of 23.5°N) this early in the calendar year on record. pic.twitter.com/tx43WbHh8V — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 19, 2023

Tropical Storm Bret 2023 is the seventh earliest third named storm on record.

It's unusual for a tropical system to form in the eastern part of the tropical Atlantic from a tropical wave that emerged off Africa. Typically, that happens in August and September, according to AccuWeather.

Spaghetti models, forecast path for Tropical Storm Bret

Hurricane/Tropical Storm Bret: What you need to know

Location : 1,130 miles east of the southern Windward Islands

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Movement : west at 17 mph

Pressure : 1008 mb

Next advisory: 11 a.m.

How strong is Tropical Storm Bret and where is it going?

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located 1,130 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Bret is moving toward the west near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected to to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

Key messages from the Hurricane Center: What you need to know about Tropical Storm Bret

As the sun rises this morning, @NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm #Bret, which formed yesterday over the central Atlantic. The storm is expected to strengthen as it continues westward toward the Lesser Antilles.



Latest: https://t.co/ScLdyBac9D pic.twitter.com/bn0C5xjQaV — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 20, 2023

Bret is forecast to initially strengthen and then move across the Lesser Antilles near hurricane intensity on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.

Given the larger than usual uncertainty in the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur. However, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place.

Looking ahead: Positions and maximum winds forecast for Tropical Storm Bret

12 hours: 50 mph

24 hours: 65 mph

36 hours: 70 mph

48 hours: 75 mph

60 hours: 75mph

72 hours: 70 mph

96 hours: 65 mph

120 hours: 60 mph

What impact could Tropical Storm Bret have and what areas could be affected?

Bret is expected to be near hurricane strength as it approaches the Lesser Antilles Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.

Residents in the eastern Caribbean could see gusty winds and heavy rain, which could bring downed tree branches, minor roof damage and isolated flooding in low-lying areas, according to AccuWeather.

What do watches and warnings from NHC mean?

What is storm surge? Graphics explain the deadly weather event

Hurricane warning: A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

Hurricane watch: A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Tropical storm warning: A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Tropical storm watch: An announcement that sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are possible within the specified area within 48 hours in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

Storm surge warning: A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

Storm surge watch: A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

