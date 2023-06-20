Tropical Storm Bret expected to strengthen to hurricane as it nears Caribbean

As of Tuesday morning, Bret was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 1,000 miles (1,609 km) east of the Lesser Antilles islands

Tropical Storm Bret could become the first hurricane of 2023, potentially bringing heavy flooding and strong winds to the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later this week.

Residents in the Lesser Antilles islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have been urged to closely monitor its path.

Forecasters say it is too early to say whether Bret will hit mainland US.

"Bret is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles through early Thursday," the NHC said in a statement. "(It) then moves across the islands Thursday and Thursday night as a tropical storm, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves along the coast."

As of Tuesday morning, the tropical storm - which first formed on Monday - was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 1,000 miles (1,609 km) east of the Lesser Antilles islands, which includes Martinique, St Lucia and Barbados. The storm was traveling at a speed of 21 mph, with winds at 40 mph, according to the NHC.

A tropical storm becomes a hurricane once its maximum sustained winds reach a speed of 74 mph.

Forecasters say it is too soon to tell exactly where the storm will hit as well as how much damage it could bring, but they have encouraged residents in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to put a hurricane plan into place.

No storm watches or warnings had been issued, but the NHC said advisories may go into effect for parts of the Lesser Antilles Islands later on Tuesday.

The storm is expected to weaken after it moves into the Caribbean on Friday into the weekend, according to the most recent forecast.

Bret is a rare type of storm for this early in the hurricane season, which begins in June and lasts through November. Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach wrote on Twitter that the storm set a record because it was the farthest east a tropical storm had formed in the tropical Atlantic in June.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a "near-normal" Atlantic hurricane season this year, with anywhere from 12 to 17 storms expected. Bret is the third tropical storm of this year, according to the NHC.

The impact of climate change on the frequency of storms is still unclear, but it is known that increased sea surface temperatures warm the air above and make more energy available to drive hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons. As a result, they are likely to be more intense with more extreme rainfall.