Tropical Storm Ivo forms west of Mexico, no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Ivo formed Wednesday off the southwestern coast of Mexico but was not forecast to pose a threat of landfall.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ivo was expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday but remain well clear of the coast.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was centered about 490 miles (790 kilometers) south of the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and was moving to the west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chantal in the North Atlantic was forecast to weaken to a depression soon as it moved away from North America, also posing no threat to land.

The storm's center was about 515 miles (830 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, the hurricane center said. Chantal had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was heading east at 20 mph (31 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as a result of either storm.