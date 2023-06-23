Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens in Atlantic. Get latest spaghetti models, expected impacts

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to strengthen Friday after joining Tropical Storm Bret Thursday night in the Atlantic basin, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Cindy is expected to strengthen but remain below hurricane strength as it moves over open waters.

After 48 hours, Cindy is expected to run into wind shear and dry air, which will likely weaken the tropical storm early next week.

The Atlantic basin includes the tropical Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Location: 915 miles east of the Lesser Antilles; 2,296 miles southeast of West Palm Beach

Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 16 mph

Pressure: 1003 mb

How strong is Tropical Storm Cindy and where is it going?

Tropical Storm Cindy radar image 11 a.m. June 23, 2023.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located 915 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Exact location: near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 48.0 West.

Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next day or so followed by gradual weakening afterwards.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.

Looking ahead: Positions and maximum winds forecast for Tropical Storm Cindy

12 hours: 60 mph

24 hours: 65 mph

36 hours: 60 mph

48 hours: 50 mph

60 hours: 45 mph

72 hours: 40 mph

96 hours: 35 mph

120 hours: 35 mph. Expected to become post-tropical, remnant low

What impact could Tropical Storm Cindy have and what areas could be affected?

Tropical Storm Cindy is not likely to impact land as it remains well north of the Greater Antilles, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

