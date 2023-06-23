Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens in Atlantic. Get latest spaghetti models, expected impacts
Tropical Storm Cindy continues to strengthen Friday after joining Tropical Storm Bret Thursday night in the Atlantic basin, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Cindy is expected to strengthen but remain below hurricane strength as it moves over open waters.
After 48 hours, Cindy is expected to run into wind shear and dry air, which will likely weaken the tropical storm early next week.
The Atlantic basin includes the tropical Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Cindy: Spaghetti models, forecast path
Latest details on Tropical Storm Cindy: What you need to know
Location: 915 miles east of the Lesser Antilles; 2,296 miles southeast of West Palm Beach
Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph
Movement: west-northwest at 16 mph
Pressure: 1003 mb
How strong is Tropical Storm Cindy and where is it going?
At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located 915 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Exact location: near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 48.0 West.
Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.
Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next day or so followed by gradual weakening afterwards.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb.
Looking ahead: Positions and maximum winds forecast for Tropical Storm Cindy
12 hours: 60 mph
24 hours: 65 mph
36 hours: 60 mph
48 hours: 50 mph
60 hours: 45 mph
72 hours: 40 mph
96 hours: 35 mph
120 hours: 35 mph. Expected to become post-tropical, remnant low
What impact could Tropical Storm Cindy have and what areas could be affected?
Tropical Storm Cindy is not likely to impact land as it remains well north of the Greater Antilles, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
