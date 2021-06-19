Tropical Storm Claudette is on the move. Louisiana to the Panhandle getting drenched

Devoun Cetoute , Alex Harris
·2 min read

Tropical Storm Claudette is drenching Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle as it continues to move inland, marking the first storm this season to touch land.

As of the 2 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center says Claudette is still maintaining 40 mph sustained winds as it moves north-northeast at 14 mph. Claudette 80 miles north-northwest of Mobile, Alabama and 140 miles west-southwest of Montgomery, Alabama.

Claudette’s tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles southeast of the center.

It reached tropical storm status around 5 a.m. as it crossed the 40 mph sustained wind threshold to become the third named storm of the season.

National Hurricane Center&#x002019;s Tropical Storm Claudette flash flooding predictions.
National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Storm Claudette flash flooding predictions.

The tropical storm warning from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Mississippi River had been discontinued by the 2 p.m. advisory.

However, a tropical storm warning is still in place from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in Florida. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina, Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Forecasters say Claudette is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today as it continues to move farther inland across portions of the southeast U.S., however, it is forecast to become a tropical storm again when it moves across the Carolinas Sunday night or early Monday.

By Monday, forecasters predict Claudette will be over the western Atlantic Ocean.

Storm surge predictions for the area are low, around one to three feet, and there’s a potential for some tornadoes. But the real threat is rain, forecasters say.

National Hurricane Center&#x002019;s Tropical Storm Claudette rain predictions.
National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Storm Claudette rain predictions.

Through the afternoon, portions of coastal Mississippi and Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle could see 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated maximums of 15 inches.

NOAA has called for another active hurricane season, with 13 to 20 named storms.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tropical storm warning extends to Florida’s panhandle

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A tropical storm warning was posted for the U.S. coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle on Friday as a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened and marched north, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Hurricane Center extended its tropical-storm warning from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border including the ...

  • Tropical Storm Claudette tracker

    Thunderstorms and high winds on the east side of Tropical Storm Claudette battered the Florida panhandle and much of Alabama on Saturday, as the weather system moved toward the North Carolina coast.

  • When and where Tropical Storm Claudette could cause flooding and tornadoes in NC

    Father’s Day could be soggy for much of North Carolina as Tropical Storm Claudette rolls past.

  • Tropical storm brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast

    Thunderstorms and high winds on the east side of Tropical Storm Claudette battered Louisiana, the Florida panhandle and much of Alabama on Saturday, as the weather system moved toward the North Carolina coast. (June 19)

  • Police shoot driver who allegedly drove into cyclists in Arizona

    Police said that Saturday at approximately 7:25 a.m., a black Super Duty Ford F150 struck multiple bicyclists during a "Bike the Bluff" race event.

  • Tropical weather lashes Gulf Coast with brisk winds, rain

    High winds and heavy rains buffeted coastal Louisiana and Mississippi on Friday as a disorganized and unpredictable tropical weather system churned through the Gulf of Mexico, forcing cancellation of Juneteenth celebrations in Mississippi and Alabama and threatening Father's Day tourism. The system, moving north toward Louisiana through the Gulf of Mexico carried tropical storm-force sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) but forecasters said it couldn't be classified as a tropical storm because it lacked a single, well-defined center.

  • Major damage to Alabama mobile home park amid tropical storm

    Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in a small town just north of the Florida border. Sheriff Heath Jackson in Escambia County said a suspected tornado “pretty much leveled” a mobile home park, toppled trees onto houses and ripped the roof off of a high school gym. Most of the damage was done in or near the towns of Brewton and East Brewton, about 48 miles (about 77 kilometers) north of Pensacola, Florida.

  • Driver accused of hitting at least 8 cyclists during Arizona road race

    Four of the cyclists are at a hospital in critical condition, the Show Low Police Department said. Two others were "critical but stable," according to the agency.

  • The only eight teams to beat Ohio State football in the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day era

    Ohio State has only been beaten by eight programs during the Urban Meyer and Ryan Day era. Here's a list of who and when it happened.

  • About Hurricane Agnes, a $2.1 billion storm that ravaged the U.S. in 1972

    On this day in weather history, Hurricane Agnes reached peak intensity.

  • Exclusive: Asthma inhalers speed up Covid recovery by three days

    Puffing on an asthma inhaler cuts three days off the length of time people are taking to recover from a bout of Covid, boosting hopes that lockdown restrictions will end for good on July 19. The findings have led to doctors prescribing inhalers to Covid sufferers on "a case-by-case basis", ministers disclosed to MPs late last week. The news came as Matt Hancock told MPs that people who catch the virus are now spending 20 per cent less time in hospital beds as the vaccine rollout continues. MPs h

  • Steve Sarkisian opens up about how Nick Saban helped him

    Nick Saban is known for bringing in former coaches, augmenting their coaching abilities, and enabling them to leave for other coaching jobs.

  • Juneteenth may be a federal holiday but some states are slow to follow suit

    Congress and President Joe Biden acted with unusual swiftness this week in approving Juneteenth as a national holiday. Nearly all states recognize Juneteenth in some fashion, at least on paper. All but Texas, where the events of the original Juneteenth took place, acted after the killing of George Floyd last year.

  • Tropical system in Gulf could dump rain on the Triangle this weekend. What to know

    Tropical Storm Claudette could form in the Gulf on Friday.

  • Louisiana under state of emergency as coast braces for storm in Gulf

    Tropical storm warnings were issued from the central Louisiana coast to the Alabama-Florida border as Potential Tropical Cyclone Three approaches.

  • The Worst Sandra Bullock Movie of All Time, According to Fans

    It's hard not to love Sandra Bullock. The Academy Award-winning star of films like Speed, Miss Congeniality, and Gravity has earned rave reviews and plenty of fans. But even those of us who love her don't love every movie that she's made. Bullock has made films that were panned by the critics, along with movies that most of us forgot even happened. But which of these are the most hated Sandra Bullock movies of all time?To find out, we once again turned to Rotten Tomatoes for a full view of Bullo

  • EXPLAINER: What is the Catholic Communion controversy?

    A committee of U.S. Catholic bishops is getting to work on a policy document that has stirred controversy among their colleagues before a word of it has even been written. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a document “on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church” that some bishops hope will be a rebuke for politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion. IS THIS AIMED AT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN?

  • 16 Airbnbs with the Best Views to Rent for Your Next Vacation

    This Airbnb is a personal favorite of Traveler editor Lale Arikoglu, who says that while the views from the five-bedroom home's floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views over the bay and beach below, it's the two pagoda-style bungalows that offer the best sightlines. Get it now! Tiny houses abound on this list—not surprising since they tend to maximize their use of space and views.

  • Zack Snyder shares NSFW image of Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman amid debate

    A sex scene from the animated series Harley Quinn was recently cut, leading to a discussion over what superheroes do and don’t do in the bedroom

  • New fossils reveal one of the largest land mammals ever found

    About 25 million years ago, giant rhinos more than 16 feet tall roamed the Earth.