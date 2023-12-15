Tropical storm-like conditions to hit Brevard County this weekend with heavy rain and wind

Brevard County can expect severe weather, including nasty gusts and heavy rainfall, throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

An easterly flow off the Atlantic colliding into a wave of low pressure moving across the state from the Gulf of Mexico will create tropical storm-like conditions across Florida through the weekend.

Brevard County won't be spared the unpleasant conditions and even Brevard Public Schools has announced all Saturday events will be canceled.

Meteorologists have forecast widespread totals of up to 3 inches of rain across the Space Coast with isolated areas receiving up to 6 inches. Peak wind gusts through Sunday will range from 25-35 mph around inland areas while coastal areas will receive winds between 35 and 45 mph.

Brevard's beaches typically lose a few feet of sand in these sorts of storms, with sand pulled just offshore into shoals. But much of the sand from those nearshore sandbars tends to lap back onto the beach within a few weeks.

Officials are keeping a close eye on Playalinda Beach, among the most likely spots in Brevard where a new inlet could rip open. About 10 miles of dune there got flattened by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, with ocean pouring over the road and sand pushed into parking lots, the road and bathrooms.

Brevard events postponed by weather

Many outdoor events scheduled for the weekend are being rescheduled.

Brevard Public Schools moved to cancel all of its Saturday activities and events. "This is being done to ensure the safety of our students, families, and staff. Individual schools will determine which events can be rescheduled and will communicate that to their school community," the district said in a release.

The Jingle Bell 2 miler, a popular Satellite Beach fun run, has been postponed. The annual charity race will now be held Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m. at the Satellite Beach Library as a result of the weather.

The Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade has also been rescheduled for next Saturday.

Port Canaveral spokesman Steve Linden said the fishing Pier at Jetty Park is closed as a precautionary measure for the weekend.

Tyler Vazquez is the Brevard County government and North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Heavy wind, rain forecast for Florida Space Coast cancels some events