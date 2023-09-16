Tropical storm conditions 'imminent' in southern New England
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring localized flooding to parts of coastal areas from Long Island through New England to the U.S.-Canadian border. Here's how to stay safe from storm surge.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
Storm Daniel pounded Libya on Sunday night, unleashing heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The major destruction came when two dams on the Wadi Derna River burst, creating a wall of water that destroyed everything in its path. The greatest devastation was in the port city of Derna.
‘Wizardry’ took the gaming world by storm when it was released for the Apple II back in 1981, and now it’s coming back to enthrall new generations of RPG fans. Developer Digital Eclipse is remaking the turn-based title, which is now called ‘Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord.’
If no deal is reached, the UAW said it plans for a series of strikes targeting individual, undisclosed U.S. auto plants, rather than a full walkout of nearly 150,000 workers.
Yahoo News asked Ricardo Pires, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the United Nations’ humanitarian aid agency three questions about what caused the situation in Libya and how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.
Bruce Arena, the revered coach, has resigned. His former assistants seem divided. Players have refused to train as a murky saga engulfs the Revolution, MLS' second-best team.
Binalyze, a London-based startup building a toolset for digital forensics and incident response, this week announced that it raised $19 million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures with participation from Cisco Investments, Citibank Ventures and Deutsche Bank Ventures. Founder and CEO Emre Tinaztepe says that the tranche, which brings Binalyze's total raised to $30.5 million, will be put toward -- in his own words -- "reacting to market conditions effectively" and "continuing to rapidly scale." "The mission was -- and still is -- to disrupt and innovate the digital forensics industry to make forensics accessible to a broader set of use cases," Tinaztepe told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney go back to school to learn some manners before meeting the King of England.
The U.S. has been hit with a series of severe storms and hurricanes, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes and destroying millions of dollars worth of infrastructure. While Americans pick up the pieces from the destruction of Hurricane Idalia, a new hurricane, Lee, heads toward the East Coast.
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
If your plants keep dying from a lack of light or you just don't have enough natural light in your apartment, this grow light for indoor plants is all you need.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
Hurricane Lee is expected to cause dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
"Anything you can do to save our child, we're in, we'll do it," one mom said.
The actor's return to the Toronto International Film Festival was met with cheers and applause.
Ferrari 250 GTO engine blows its V12 in Goodwood race, small fireball ensues. Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok was at the wheel, no one was hurt.
Unprecedented flooding from extreme rainfall events on multiple continents around the world has left dozens dead and displaced thousands since the start of September.
When moving from one place to the next, you may notice a change in your auto insurance bill. We explain how ZIP code affects car insurance.