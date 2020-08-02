Isaias strengthens slightly as it pushes toward East Coast

Isaias remained a tropical storm after regaining some strength Sunday as it pushed toward the southeast Florida coast. Heavy rain and flooding are expected along the East Coast as the storm could restrengthen into a hurricane as it makes its way north, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, Isaias was located about 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and was moving north-northwest at 9 mph. While still classified as a tropical storm, Isaias strengthened slightly throughout the day, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

As of Sunday night, storm surge warnings were issued from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of North and South Carolina. A hurricane watch is in effect from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina. A mandatory evacuation order was in effect for Holden Beach, North Carolina, according to CBS Wilmington affiliate WWAY-TV.

Heavy rains and potentially life-threatening storm surge is possible along the entire East Coast.

Heavy rains forecast from Tropical Storm #Isaias will pose a flash flood threat to a large portion of the U.S. eastern seaboard through mid-week. @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/F79nDcTV7N

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Florida is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. There were over 9,600 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Saturday, and 179 new deaths from the disease, according to the Florida Department of Health.

A runner is seen as Tropical Storm Isaias passes through the area on August 2, 2020 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The storm is brushing along the east coast of Florida and tropical storm conditions will extend northward along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

About 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola and hundreds of miles away from Isaias, two NASA astronauts splashed down in a SpaceX capsule on Sunday afternoon. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken successfully returned to Earth less than a day after leaving the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida.

