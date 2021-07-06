As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches SC, Gov. McMaster urges residents to prepare

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Feit
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Forecasts show that Tropical Storm Elsa is going to hit South Carolina this week.

On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster warned South Carolina residents to prepare for the storm before it arrives.

A tropical storm watch was issued for a portion of the coast of South Carolina and the Lowcountry — including Charleston, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, and Berkeley counties — where the storm is expected to have its greatest impacts, according to the state Emergency Management Division.

Elsa is also forecast to track through the Midlands, Pee Dee, and CSRA areas. They are all facing possible threats from the storm, including heavy rainfall, potential for flash flooding, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, and an estimated storm surge of 1-2 feet.

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to affect the Midlands.
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to affect the Midlands.

McMaster and officials with the state Emergency Management Division are urging all South Carolinians to be ready for effects of the storm. Some steps to take includes:

Bringing in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans, that may become hazards in high winds

Checking to make sure you have all emergency supplies listed in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide, and adding items like hand sanitizer and face masks to guard against COVID-19

Keeping cell phones, mobile devices, and other essential electronics fully charged in case of power outages

Having multiple ways to get emergency warnings, with Wireless Emergency Alerts on cellphones, NOAA Weather Radio, and CodeRED Emergency Notifications among the options

Heeding warnings issued by local public safety officials, and taking safety precautions immediately after an official alert

Excessive rainfall could begin on Wednesday night, and up to 8 inches of rain is possible in the Lowcountry, while 2-4 inches is possible in the Midlands. Higher amounts of rainfall are possible in certain areas affected by storms.

The amount of rain in the forecast has caused concern about the potential for flash flooding, especially in urban and low-lying areas, National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Rohrbach told The State.

Residents who live in mobile homes or in flood-prone areas should consider staying elsewhere during the storm, McMaster said. Emergency shelters will open if necessary.

In the case of flash flooding, the S.C. Emergency Management Division said to move to higher ground, and do not wait to be told to move.

Additionally, do not walk through moving water. Three to six inches of moving water can make you fall.

The warning also includes avoiding driving in flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely, because you and the vehicle can be quickly swept away, the Emergency Management Division said.

If there are barricades on a road, they are there for a reason. Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades.

Officials said the S.C. Emergency Management Division is following its advice and is coordinating with state agencies to be ready to respond to Tropical Storm Elsa.

As of late Tuesday morning, the tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, with higher gusts recorded, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 215 miles south of Tampa, Florida but was moving northwest at about a 10 mph clip. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, the National Hurricane Center said.

Elsa, which was previously classified as a hurricane, could regain that designation as it strengthens before making landfall in Florida on Tuesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland.

Elsa could be the second named storm of the 2021 hurricane season to impact the Palmetto State. At the end of June, Tropical Storm Danny rumbled through South Carolina.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elsa Weakens to Tropical Storm Before Expected Florida Landfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Elsa weakened to a tropical storm as it neared Florida’s Gulf coast and is expected to make landfall on Wednesday north of Tampa.Top winds reached 70 miles (113 kilometers) per hour on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 2 a.m. local time. The storm had been classified as a Category 1 hurricane in an earlier notice on Tuesday evening.The storm is on track to come ashore north of Tampa, in a sparsely populated area surrounded by nature preserves. As it a

  • Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Primary, Capping 2 Weeks of Waiting

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Adams won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, holding off a crowded field of challengers with a campaign focused on reducing crime and restoring the quality of life in a city that was pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic.The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday for Adams, the Brooklyn borough president. He won 50.5% of the vote, edging out former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, who received 49.5% after eight rounds of voting. It was a difference of 8,42

  • Raleigh approves ‘gentle density’ measure to add duplexes, townhomes to neighborhoods

    “It will allow for more homes to be built in our city. It’s a positive thing,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

  • At least 150 people killed in 400 shootings over the Fourth of July weekend

    More than 90 people were reportedly injured in shootings in Chicago over the weekend

  • Streets flooded as Elsa sweeps through Florida Keys

    Streets in Key West, Florida, flooded on July 6, as Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and strong wind to the area.

  • Excessive heat warning for Valley this week

    Temperatures will start to break into the 100s for most local areas starting Wednesday. Those temperatures will rise to over 105 through the weekend, with Sunday forecasted to hit 111 degrees.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible chase-down block that looked almost identical to LeBron James' most famous play

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's chase-down block in Game 1 of the NBA Finals nearly mirrored LeBron James' in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa weakens, spares Florida of major damage

    A weakened Tropical Storm Elsa dumped rain across Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday but appears to have spared the state significant damage and widespread power outages. Elsa wobbled through the Gulf of Mexico, briefly reaching hurricane strength, but was expected to move ashore as a tropical storm. Tornado warnings were issued in several northern Florida counties, including the Gainesville area, on Wednesday morning.

  • No, Housing First is not a ‘failed’ model for homelessness, especially not in Boise

    “Telling people to get stable so they can get housed is like telling a starving person to go buy a new car and we will feed them.” │Opinion

  • Eye Opener: Elsa takes aim at Florida

    Florida residents are packing sandbags as Elsa picks up steam heading toward the state. Also, President Biden calls out Russia as the U.S. responds to the latest cyberattack. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Could Sparks Fly for Adam Driver, Simon Helberg and ‘Annette’ at the Oscars?

    The musical groove of Amazon Studios’ “Annette” has landed within the confines of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. While the terms “strange” and “quirky” will be understatements used to describe the operatic musical, it’s the type of eclectic and artistically charged cinematic endeavor that has always brought a cinephile to the movies, and one that […]

  • 4 Things Every Man Should Know About Testosterone

    From the best time of day to work out to what replacement therapy actually means.

  • Michigan football LB transfer destination revealed

    Best of luck to him. #GoBlue

  • Look Out Timothée Chalamet, Orlando Bloom’s Coming For Your Bib (Or Is It A Harness?)

    The only thing better than Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan wearing high fashion bibs is Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, and Orlando Bloom wearing them. On Monday, Lord of the Rings star Bloom attended a dinner for Louis Vuitton’s Les Extraits Collection — a new fragrance for the French fashion house — in Paris alongside Katy Perry, as well as other A-listers like Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Florence Pugh, and Bella Hadid. For the star-studded occasion, the actor donned a style his fe

  • Economy added 850K jobs in June, and unemployment rose to 5.9% as COVID cases declined, states lifted restrictions, vaccinations rose

    Despite worker shortages, employers added 850,000 jobs in June as COVID cases declined, economy reopened and vaccinations increased.

  • Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Pose with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at Louis Vuitton Event

    The French fashion brand's latest fragrance line, Les Extraits Collection, was unveiled at the event

  • Biden seeks to lift limits on farmer deals with meat processors, tractor makers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden wants to give U.S. farmers more power in negotiating the sale of livestock to big processors and in deciding who repairs their tractors, the White House said on Tuesday. The executive order, expected within days, will also address such competitive issues as delayed airline baggage, cellphone company practices and Pentagon contracts, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. The order would encourage the Federal Trade Commission to limit the ability of farm equipment manufacturers to prevent tractor owners from using independent repair shops or repairing their own equipment.

  • Chicago police: 100 shot, 18 homicides over holiday weekend

    One hundred people — including two police officers — were shot in Chicago over the long Fourth of July weekend, including 18 homicides, the city's police department said Tuesday. None of them had died as of Tuesday morning, but at least three of the minors were in critical condition. The bloodshed was comparable to the long Fourth of July weekend last year, when 17 people were fatally shot and 70 more were wounded.

  • Biden Sets Up Tech Showdown With ‘Right-to-Repair’ Rules for FTC

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will direct the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to draft new rules aimed at stopping manufacturers from limiting consumers’ ability to repair products at independent shops or on their own, a person familiar with the plan said.While the agency will ultimately decide the size and scope of the order, the presidential right-to-repair directive is expected to mention mobile phone manufacturers and Department of Defense contractors as possible areas for regulation. Tec

  • Excessive heat bearing down on Southern California

    Temperatures are expected to climb throughout the week across Southern California, with highs soaring into the triple digits in some parts this weekend.