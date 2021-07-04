Tropical Storm Elsa brings more heavy rain to Jamaica, parts of Cuba

Kate Chappell and Marc Frank
KINGSTON (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa on Sunday brought more heavy rain to Jamaica, flooding parts of the Caribbean island nation, while the weather along the southern parts of neighboring Cuba's east coast had also started to deteriorate.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said maximum sustained winds were near 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour) with higher gusts, having downgraded Elsa from a hurricane, on Saturday.

A hurricane is defined as having winds of at least 75 mph (121 kph).

Elsa's center was close to Jamaica, the NHC said. It was about 50 miles (80 km) north of the capital Kingston at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), and heading toward Cuba.

The storm will bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain to the Jamaica, with some spots getting up to 15 inches (38 cm). Cuba should expect 5 to 10 inches of rain and up to 15 inches in isolated areas with storm surges of 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters).

"Some strengthening is possible today and tonight as Elsa approaches the south-central coast of Cuba," the NHC said in an advisory https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/041158.shtml. "However, gradual weakening is forecast to occur on Monday when Elsa moves across Cuba."

Elsa was forecast to move across central and western Cuba by Monday and head toward the Florida Straits, the NHC said, and then move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The approaching storm has forced Florida officials to begin work to demolish the remaining portion of a condo building that collapsed about 10 days ago, killing at least 24 with over 120 people missing.

(Reporting by Kate Chappell in Kingston, Jamaica, and Marc Frank in Havana, Cuba; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, downing trees and blowing off roofs as it sped through the Caribbean, killing at least three people. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) as the tropical storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Saturday, weakened in its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Florida Keys and some regions across Cuba as Elsa nears Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center.The latest: Tropical storm watches have been put in place for the Southwest coast of Florida while a storm watch in Haiti was discontinued.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Hurricane watches are in effect for specific regions in Southeast Cuba. Local officials prepared to evacuate resident

    Hurricane Elsa pounded the Caribbean island of Barbados on Friday, ripping roofs off of homes, toppling trees and cutting power for many of its residents.Elsa later battered neighboring St. Vincent, as it tears through the Caribbean, packing maximum winds of 85 miles per hour, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.Heavy rains sparked major flooding across many areas, prompting St. Vincent's water and sewage authority to cut water supply as a precaution for potential mudflows.Meanwhile government officials in Barbados urged residents to shelter in place and only leave their homes if the structures were damaged.Emergency services were unable to reach people, but there were no reports of injuries or deaths as of Friday.Weather officials expect little change in Elsa's strength in the coming days.Its storm surge is expected to raise water levels by as much as 1 to 4 feet above normal tide levels in some areas.The National Hurricane Center says hurricane conditions are expected in Haiti and possibly in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica later this weekend.

    Tropical Storm Elsa is now 85 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica, and 185 miles southeast of Cabo Cruz, Cuba, as it moves west-northwest at 14 mph with current sustained winds at 65 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Haiti, Jamaica and parts of Cuba and a tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of Cuba and the Florida Keys. On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the southern portion of Haiti during the next couple of hours and move toward Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba later this morning.

    The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Storm Elsa.The death count continues to rise as rescuers pull more bodies from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, with many still missing and feared dead.Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday.“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound. And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area."Officials are concerned that tropical force winds could affect the stability of the building.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an order calling for the immediate demolition of the building.Fire officials said the building would be removed in a controlled manner using explosive charges, not a wrecking ball or other methods. Contractors were inspecting the site on Saturday to come up with a plan, officials said.Meanwhile, all residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Preparations for demolition work were underway on Sunday ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 are confirmed dead. Search and rescue efforts for 121 people missing have been suspended. "Our top priority is that the building come down as soon as possible no matter what time that occurs," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Sunday.

    Cuba evacuated 70,000 people along the island’s southern region on Sunday amid fears that Tropical Storm Elsa could unleash heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. The Cuban government had opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm. On Sunday morning, Elsa was located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Kingston, Jamaica, and was heading west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

