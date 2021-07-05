Tropical Storm Elsa gets attention in the Keys — with some preparation but no panic

Gwen Filosa
·3 min read

With the Lower and Middle Keys under a tropical storm warning Monday, residents prepared for damaging winds and flooding rain forecast for the island chain.

But there was no panic in the air. Instead, many people on Monday did what they had to do: prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa.

You know the drill. They located their flashlights, and stocked up on food and water. They cleared their yards of items that could fly in the wind. They prepped generators. They kept an ear on the weather updates.

“We have to be smart,” said Jenny Moran, who lives in a mobile home at a Key West trailer park. “I got my water and all that, just in case.”

Moran, 47, a bartender who has lived in the Keys for 14 years, said she’s feeling safe at home with her dog Lucy and Hemingway the cat.

“I am with this one, yes,” she said.

During Hurricane Irma in 2017, she left the Keys for the east coast of Florida to escape the Category 4 storm. But she’s not taking off this time.

Moran has put up shutters just in case. “I left a little bit of light coming in.”

The Lower Keys could start to feel Elsa’s winds as early as Monday night, but more likely early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service shows Key West could see maximum sustained winds in the low-40s with gusts as high as 57 mph around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is mostly going to be squalls,” said meteorologist Jon Rizzo of the National Weather Service in Key West, during a countywide conference call with Keys leaders on Monday morning. “You’re not going to have hours and hours of sustained winds.”

Monroe County officials have not issued mandatory evacuation orders. But they recommend people in mobile homes, travel trailers, RVs and boats either leave the Keys by sunset Monday or ride out the storm in safer housing.

The forecast also calls for limited coastal flooding, isolated tornadoes, and flooding with rain totals of two to four inches.

The tropical storm watch in the Upper Keys was discontinued Monday, Rizzo said at the 6 p.m. county call.

Those in Islamorada up to Key Largo can still expect windy conditions late Monday night through early Tuesday in the form of several squalls, Rizzo said.

Nonetheless, people should “have homes, boats and yards secure and be ready to shelter in place by sunset,” said Shannon Weiner, director of the emergency management office.

The county isn’t planning on opening any shelters. Monroe County Schools from Marathon down to Key West will be closed Tuesday, along with all offices at those schools, Superintendent Theresa Axford announced Monday evening.

Key West and Marathon airports were still open Monday afternoon. The city of Key West’s parks and community pool closed at noon.

The Monroe County Tourist Development Council suggested visitors consider staying an extra day due to Elsa.

Pete Minagro, 66, of Orlando, said he was enjoying his visit to Key West with friends and feeling safe about staying during Elsa.

“It’s supposedly not going to be as bad as they originally thought it might be,” Minagro said on Monday afternoon.

“We just went walking around a little bit, had a few drinks,” Minagro said. “We’re just resting up now and going out to dinner tonight.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tropical Storm Elsa kills two in Dominican Republic

    Two people in the Dominican Republic were killed on Saturday, when a wall collapsed due to heavy winds brought on by Tropical Storm Elsa, according to officials.Meanwhile, the storm pounded Jamaica with heavy rain, flooding parts of the Caribbean island nationElsa was downgraded from a hurricane on Saturday after the U.S. National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were near 60 miles per hour.Cuba should expect 5 to 10 inches of rain and up to 15 inches in isolated areas with storm surges of 3 to 5 feet.The National Hurricane Center said Elsa was forecast to move across central and western Cuba by Monday and head toward the Florida Straits.The approaching storm has forced Florida officials to begin work to demolish the remaining portion of a condo building that collapsed about 10 days ago. And search and rescue efforts for the 121 people still missing have been suspended.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in Cuba as it churns towards Florida

    Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record. It briefly gained hurricane strength over the Caribbean, where it killed three people.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa pummeling Cuba with Florida in its sights

    Tropical Storm Elsa was unleashing heavy winds and rains that the National Hurricane Center warned would cause "significant flash flooding and mudslides" as it moved across western Cuba Monday on a path toward Florida.What's happening: A storm surge warning was in effect for the west coast of Florida and tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of the state and also several Cuban provinces.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe

  • Tropical Storm Elsa brushing along Cuba's southern coast

    Cuba evacuated 180,000 people amid fears Sunday that Tropical Storm Elsa could cause heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. The Cuban government opened shelters and moved to protect sugarcane and cocoa crops ahead of the storm, which was offshore moving along Cuba's southern coast late Sunday and expected to make landfall farther west by Monday afternoon. Most of those evacuated went to relatives' homes, while some people sheltered at government facilities.

  • Tropical Storm Esla sweeps across Cuba, with Florida in its sights

    Tropical Storm Elsa swept over western Cuba with strong rain and winds Monday, and forecasters said it would move on to the Florida Keys on Tuesday and Florida's central Gulf coast by Wednesday.

  • As Tropical Storm Elsa nears, here’s the Midlands forecast

    While the Midlands may be spared branch-tearing gusts, heavy rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Key West prepares for Elsa

    AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was in Key West, Florida, on July 5, where crews are warning people to get ready for tropical storm-force winds and street flooding.

  • Deadly Tropical Storm Elsa eyes Florida after striking Cuba

    Tropical Storm Elsa, which killed at least three people in the Caribbean, is moving toward Florida. Mireya Villarreal has more.

  • Key West Mermaid Festival cut short by Elsa

    Following a busy holiday weekend of fun in the sun, the Mermaid Festival was forced to wrap up early as Elsa approached Key West, Florida, on July 5.

  • Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar speak out following TLC's cancellation of Counting On

    The cancellation came in the wake of Josh Duggar's April arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

  • She’ll play in the Olympics for Italy. Then she’ll enroll at Kentucky.

    University of Kentucky signee Alexia Lacatena selected to national team for Summer Games in Tokyo.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1982 Toyota Corolla SR5 Liftback Coupe

    Toyota has been making Corollas since the Bronze Age (actually, since 1966), and every one of those cars had rear-wheel-drive until the debut of the fifth-generation Corolla in 1983. Just to confuse everyone, this series of Corollas included some front-wheel-drive cars and some rear-wheel-drive versions — including the famous AE86 — and thus making the fourth-generation Corolla the last one to be fully in the dorifuto-friendly rear-wheel-drive camp. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those cars, a faded but nicely-optioned TE75 Corolla fastback found in a Silicon Valley self-service yard last month.

  • Afghan security personnel guard Bagram airbase

    The U.S. troops left behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that could descend into civil war without them.The quiet departure from Bagram Airbase came as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country after peace talks sputtered.Locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next.

  • Jimbo Fisher laughed at NFL teams letting Dalvin Cook fall to the second round

    First-round running backs have become a rare breed in recent years, but Jimbo Fisher thinks one running back who lasted until the second round absolutely should have gone in the first. Dalvin Cook played for Fisher at Florida State before the Vikings selected him with the 41st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and [more]

  • Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, U.S. firm's CEO says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive said on Monday. Fred Voccola, the Florida-based company's CEO, said in an interview that it was hard to estimate the precise impact of Friday's attack because those hit were mainly customers of Kaseya's customers. Kaseya is a company which provides software tools to IT outsourcing shops: companies that typically handle back-office work for companies too small or modestly resourced to have their own tech departments.

  • Every dog has its day, but it's not the Fourth of July

    Dogs often react with great fear to July 4th celebrations. Border collies such as this dog are especially sensitive to loud noises. Leigh Prather/Shutterstock.comThe Fourth of July can be a miserable day for dogs. The fireworks make scaredy-cats out of many canines. That’s because dogs, like humans, are hardwired to be afraid of sudden, loud noises. It is what keeps them safe. Some dogs, though, take that fear to the extreme with panting, howling, pacing, whining, hiding, trembling and even self

  • Rain, wind from Tropical Storm Elsa possible in Carolinas this week. Here’s the latest

    Tropical storm conditions are possible along the North and South Carolina coasts mid-to-late this week.

  • NHL Star Matiss Kivlenieks Dead at 24 After "Fireworks Malfunction"

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away at the age of 24 after suffering a head injury in a fireworks-related incident on July 4, authorities confirmed.

  • Tom Kean Jr. hopes the fourth time's a charm in bid for New Jersey House seat

    New Jersey Republican Tom Kean Jr. is eyeing a 2022 repeat match against Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski after losing narrowly in 2020.

  • What "hard quarantine" looks like at Tokyo 2020

    A 14-day regimen of quarantine awaits those arriving in Japan from overseas ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.(Joseph Campbell) "My colleague and I arrived at Japan's Narita International Airport from Singapore on Thursday (July 1) afternoon. There we underwent a COVID-19 test, and document checks. Before arrival, we had two other COVID-19 tests: one 96 hours beforehand, and another 72 hours ahead of time.After walking through customs, we were greeted by taxi drivers arranged by our company to transport us to our quarantine hotel, 40 minutes away. Under Tokyo 2020 protocols, we are forbidden from taking public transport for the first 14 days of quarantine.At check-in, staff secured behind a layer of plastic handed us our room keys and a stack of breakfast buffet coupons for use every morning of our hard quarantine. We mostly relied on these coupons and food delivery apps.Day one of hard quarantine technically started the next day. We were allowed to visit the hotel restaurant in the lobby and collect breakfast from the buffet in a takeout box.The entrance to the restaurant included a body temperature check and disposable plastic gloves for when we went to the buffet. Other hotel guests were dining in the restaurant.I usually piled on plenty of food, enough for breakfast and lunch.We were given three plastic tubes, each with a bar code, for saliva samples for daily COVID-19 tests. We are also required to input our health condition into an app every day, including our body temperature, and any COVID-like symptoms.During a previous 14-day quarantine in Singapore, I devised a routine to keep me moving about my room while staying focused on work. I tried my best to stick to the same routine of frequent exercise, coffee and healthy eating, while watching Japanese news programmes to brush up my Japanese.Rainy weather pervaded throughout most of the three days and my glimpse of the outside world came in the form of the office building just outside my window.Staff were able to deliver clean towels to my room on a daily basis, but my territory was otherwise deemed off-limits to housekeeping staff.After three days without a positive COVID-19 test, I was allowed to leave the hotel and walk on over to the Tokyo 2020 main press centre (MPC).I will be spending the next 11 days in between the same hotel and the MPC, which is only a five-minute walk away, in the lead up to the Olympics. We do not expect to have another COVID-19 test until toward the end of the current quarantine period."