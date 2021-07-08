Tropical Storm Elsa: Live updates for Raleigh, Durham and the Triangle

The News & Observer is publishing live updates as the Triangle and other parts of central and eastern North Carolina feel the effect of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The National Weather Service has predicted between one to three inches of rain throughout central North Carolina, which is under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Thursday. Total rainfall locally may reach up to five inches, forecasters said.

There’s also a risk of isolated tornadoes and winds of up to 25 to 35 mph, with most of the potential impact expected to be felt along and east of U.S. 1.

Check back here for updates throughout the day.

NWS issues flash flood warning

UPDATED 3:35 P.M.: The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Wake, Greenville and Franklin Counties until 5:30 p.m.

Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain had already fallen, and an additional 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall are possible, the weather service said. Flash flooding has either already started or is expected to begin shortly in Raleigh, Wake Forest, Garner, Franklinton, Knightdale, Rolesville, Youngsville, Purnell, Falls Lake and Lake Wheeler.

The NWS also warned that portions of Crabtree Creek were overflowing, nearing the flood stage of 12 feet at Old Wake Forest Road.

Flooding is most likely near “creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.” Drivers and pedestrians are warned to steer clear of flooded roads.

—Avi Bajpai, abajpai@newsobserver.com

Rising water levels at creeks

UPDATED 2:30 P.M.: After hours of rain, the sky is beginning to brighten up around Raleigh, but creeks throughout the city have seen rising water levels.

At Walnut Creek off of Avent Ferry Road, the water level had risen above 9 feet by 2 p.m., more than doubling from a baseline level of 4 feet, according to the National Weather Service. And at Walnut Creek off of Rose Lane in southeast Raleigh -- one of the city’s most flood-prone streets -- the water level was nearing 9 feet.

Story continues

At Marsh Creek, near U.S. 1 in northeast Raleigh, the water level had increased to nearly 8 feet, up from a baseline of 3 feet.

Crabtree Creek also saw increased water levels at multiple locations, including Anderson Drive, where it had doubled from 4 feet to more than 8 feet. At a greenway trail on Wake Forest Road, the creek had risen by several feet, completely flooding a section of a walking path.

—Richard Stradling, rstradling@newsobserver.com; Avi Bajpai, abajpai@newsobserver.com

The water level in Crabtree Creek at Wake Forest Road increased by several feet after hours of non-stop rain from Tropical Storm Elsa on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

A portion of Crabtree Creek by Wake Forest Road overflows, flooding a section of a walking path, on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Thousands without power in Triangle

UPDATED 1:10 P.M.: Power outages are increasing throughout the Triangle. Duke Energy reported about 2,499 of its 463,553 customers in Wake County were without power as of 1:02 p.m. Roughly 1,517 of those customers were concentrated in a few buildings on Battle Bridge Road in Southeast Raleigh.

In Orange County, there were 1,508 customers without power, the company reported. Approximately 1,234 of those customers were concentrated in buildings around NC 54 south of Chapel Hill. Another 1,048 customers were without power in an area spanning several miles north of Durham.

—Avi Bajpai, abajpai@newsobserver.com

Duke Energy works on a fallen power line near the intersection of Downey Court and Glen Eden Drive in Raleigh, N.C., on July 8, 2021.

Tornado warning for Nash and Franklin counties

UPDATED 12:26 P.M.: The weather service issued a tornado warning for northern Nash and northeast Franklin counties shortly before noon, after radar indicated a potential tornado embedded in a thunderstorm. The storm was over Nashville and moving northeast at 40 mph.

The warning remained in effect until 12:30 p.m.

The weather service had issued a tornado warning for northeastern Wayne County at 11:17 a.m., after radar indicated a potential tornado. That warning expired at 11:45 a.m. No word yet on whether a tornado actually touched down.

Parts of central and eastern North Carolina remain under a tornado watch until 3 p.m.

—Richard Stradling, rstradling@newsobserver.com

Steady rain falling in the Triangle

UPDATED 12:17 P.M.: Rain has fallen steadily since about 8 a.m. As of 12:50 p.m. Raleigh-Durham International Airport had received 1.14 inches, according to the National Weather Service, though higher amounts were reported in other parts of the Triangle.

The center of Elsa was still in 80 miles southwest of Raleigh as of 11 a.m., but the storm was moving northeast at 20 mph and expected to pick up speed as the day goes on. Rain has stopped falling in Charlotte and could begin to taper off in the Triangle this afternoon.

Area creeks have begun to rise but remain well within their banks. National Weather Service forecasters expect the Neuse River to rise in Clayton and Smithfield in the coming days but to remain below flood stage.

Much of central and eastern North Carolina remain under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m.

—Richard Stradling, rstradling@newsobserver.com

Flood advisory issued for Wake, Johnston counties

UPDATED 12:16 P.M.: The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rain will cause streets and small creeks to flood in parts of the Triangle.

Shortly before noon, the weather service issued a flood advisory for eastern Wake and central Johnston counties good until 2:45 p.m. It said up to 2 inches of rain had fallen in the previous hour and that another 1 to 2 inches of rain were expected before the storm moves out.

—Richard Stradling, rstradling@newsobserver.com

Power outages increasing

UPDATED 11:55 A.M.: Gusty winds could bring down trees and power lines, but outages have been scattered and few. Duke Energy reported about 1,770 of its 463,553 customers in Wake County were without power as of about 11:55 a.m. More than 1,600 of those were near where Creedmoor Road crosses Interstate 540 in North Raleigh.

In Johnston County, 1,880 homes and businesses served by Duke Energy had lost power at 11:55 a.m., with the largest concentration near Flowers Plantation, east of Clayton.

—Richard Stradling, rstradling@newsobserver.com

Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to stay alert





UPDATED 10:30 A.M.: Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians on Thursday morning to be prepared for possible power outages, and to avoid driving through flooded roads.

“Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep safety in mind as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through our state today,” Cooper said in a release. “Everyone should stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a plan should they need to move to another location.”

Emergency response officials are monitoring the storm as it approaches North Carolina and are “ready to support local governments with any storm-related needs.” Officials cautioned North Carolinians to stay away from roads that may experience flash flooding.

“When water is moving across a roadway, you don’t know what’s underneath the water,” the release states. “The surface of the road could be weakened or washed away, and you could be driving into a hole. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Ahead of possible power outages, officials said residents should have multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts, and make sure their cell phones and other electronic devices are fully charged. Residents should also avoid parking their cars under trees or power lines.

If your power does go out, officials recommend using battery powered lights instead of candles, and say you shouldn’t run generators or grills indoors because they emit toxic carbon monoxide fumes.

—Avi Bajpai, abajpai@newsobserver.com