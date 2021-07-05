Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in Cuba as it churns towards Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in Cuba as it churns towards Florida
Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·4 min read
tropical storm elsa over cuba in infrared satellite imagery
Tropical Storm Elsa over Cuba on Monday afternoon, July 5, 2021, as seen by satellite in multi-spectral infrared and visual bands. NOAA GOES-East

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon as it churned towards Florida's Gulf Coast.

The cyclone is lashing Cuba's south coast with 60-mph sustained winds, 2 to 4 feet of storm surge, and up to 15 inches of rain in some areas. That's expected to cause flash floods and mudslides across the island. A tropical-storm warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, Havana, and Artemisa.

Elsa has killed at least three people in the Dominican Republic and St Lucia. Two of them - a 15-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman in the Dominican Republic - died after walls collapsed on them in separate incidents, according to local authorities the Associated Press cited.

As of Monday at 2 p.m. ET, Elsa was 85 miles southeast of Havana, moving northwest at 14 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

2pm monday forecast cone shows tropical storm elsa crossing cuba then hitting florida gulf coast
NOAA/National Hurricane Center

NHC forecasters expect Elsa to continue moving over the western half of Cuba through Monday afternoon, move into the Florida Straits Monday evening, and pass close to the Florida Keys early Tuesday.

Elsa should move near or over Florida's west coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing up to 4 feet of storm surge with it. The NHC has issued a tropical-storm warning for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas, as well as along the Florida coast from Flamingo to the Suwannee River. The agency expects up to 6 inches of rain across Florida and coastal Georgia through Wednesday. That could lead to flash flooding.

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for 15 Florida counties ahead of Elsa's arrival. That makes federal aid available to those areas for disaster relief.

South Carolina and North Carolina may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NHC's forecast.

Climate change is making hurricane seasons more devastating

hurricane laura louisiana texas 2
A street is strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Elsa's wind speeds briefly rose past 74 mph this weekend, making it a Category 1 hurricane as it barreled toward Jamaica and Haiti. It leveled at least 62 homes in Barbados, and 1,100 people reported damage to their houses, the AP reported. It has since weakened back to a tropical storm.

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, setting the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season off at a faster pace than the 2020 season, which shattered records for the number and intensity of tropical cyclones. The year finished with a record total of 30 named storms.

Atlantic storms are getting stronger on average as climate change causes ocean and air temperatures to climb - 2020 is tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record, according to a NASA analysis. A different, but similar analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ranked 2020 as the second-hottest year, after 2016.

hurricane delta louisiana rain
Danielle Fontenot runs to a relative's home in the rain with her son Hunter ahead of Hurricane Delta, October 9, 2020, in Louisiana. Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

Hurricanes feed on warm water, and higher water temperatures also lead to sea-level rise, which increases the risk of flooding. Warmer air, meanwhile, holds more atmospheric water vapor, which helps tropical storms strengthen and unleash more precipitation.

Overall, the chances of any tropical cyclone becoming a major hurricane are increasing: Each new decade over the last 40 years had brought an 8% increase in the chance that a storm will turn into a major hurricane.

Storms are also getting more sluggish. Over the past 70 years or so, hurricanes and tropical storms have slowed about 10% on average, according to a 2018 study. That gives a hurricane more time to do damage in a given area, like when Hurricane Harvey dumped 4 feet of rain on Houston in 2017.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elsa lashes Cuba, on track to hit Florida

    Tropical storm Elsa made landfall on Cuba's south-central coast on Monday, pounding the island nation with heavy rain and sustained winds peaking near 95 mph.Storm surges were affecting Cuba's southern coast and rain was expected to cause significant flash flooding and mudslides.More than 100,000 people in Cuba have been evacuated from flood-prone areas, most going to homes of family and friends, but thousands also going to government shelters, according to state-run media. Elsa, which previously wreaked havoc in Barbados, St. Lucia, Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, causing at least three deaths in the Caribbean, was on track to reach Florida as early as Tuesday.In Seminole, Florida, residents filled sand bags as they braced for what was likely to be another especially active hurricane season.WENDY SCHULTZ: "If we have a lot of water, which we might, and I wait till later to get sand bags there won't be any left, and then I will have a wet bedroom. So, this year, I decided to be prepared and come early and put them away for the rest of the hurricane season, 'cause, you know, it's Florida."The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Elsa was expected to pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday and move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that tornadoes were possible across south Florida as early as Monday night.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa crosses west Cuba and heads for Florida

    Tropical Storm Elsa swept across a mostly rural section of western Cuba with strong rain and winds Monday, then moved into the Florida Straits for a possible close brush with the lower Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas on Tuesday. The storm made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon near Cienega de Zapata, a natural park with few inhabitants. It headed northwestward across the island, passing Havana just to the east.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Tropical Storm Elsa's Convection Increasing Near Florida Keys

    Tropical Storm Elsa increased its convection as it passed by Key West, Florida, on July 6.An infrared satellite loop shared by the National Weather Service (NWS) shows Elsa’s center, with the NWS reporting “recently” recorded sustained winds of 49 mph, as well as gusts to 64 mph.The National Hurricane Center reported on July 6 that the storm would intensify over the next 24 hours before making landfall. Credit: US National Weather Service Key West Florida via Storyful

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at Rocket Mortgage Classic

    It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.

  • Avoid Workhorse -- This Electric Vehicle Company Is a Better Investment

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recovered some lost stock value last month as it prepares a lawsuit to win back a $482 million U.S. Postal Service (USPS) contract that slipped through its fingers earlier this year. While Workhorse could triumph in the Postal Service legal contest eventually, another sector company looks bullish for EV investors based on its current merits rather than on its hypothetical future successes: Magna International (NYSE: MGA). It has a private sector order for 6,320 electric delivery trucks from Pride Group Enterprises.

  • Pop star Britney Spears' longtime manager resigns - Variety

    Larry Rudolph wrote in the letter to Jamie Spears and court-appointed care manager Jodi Montgomery that his "services are no longer needed" as Britney had been "voicing her intention to officially retire," the report https://variety.com/2021/music/news/britney-spears-manager-larry-rudolph-resigns-1235012207 said. Britney Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, with decisions about her finances and personal care being managed by her father Jamie Spears. Jamie Spears is credited with reviving his daughter's career after her life spiralled out of control in 2007-08.

  • Hobby Lobby advocates for a Christian-run government in Independence Day ads placed in many national newspapers

    The ad, under the title "One Nation Under God," included the biblical verse: "Blessed is the Nation whose God is the lord."

  • Autopsy: Columbus goalie died of chest trauma

    A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported.

  • Love Island: Who are new girls Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court?

    Two new blonde bombshells are heading into the villa

  • Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to hit the Midlands. Here’s what to expect.

    No warnings or watches have been issued for South Carolina yet, as the storm could change in the next day or two.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa nears the Keys — where is it going next? Here’s what the track shows

    Tropical Storm Elsa doused the Florida Keys with rain and gusty winds Tuesday.

  • Live updates: Tropical Storm Elsa forecast to strengthen as it nears Florida's Gulf coast

    The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday warned of possible life-threatening storm surges, flooding, and tornadoes.

  • Another scorching heat wave coming to Bay Area

    "There's going to be no escape in California, Nevada or Arizona from this heat wave." Another round of warm weather is heading to the Bay Area this week and ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's going to be really hot!

  • Rain, wind from Tropical Storm Elsa possible in Carolinas this week. Here’s the latest

    Tropical storm conditions are possible along the North and South Carolina coasts mid-to-late this week.

  • Key West is getting doused by Tropical Storm Elsa. But a bar and a wine shop are open

    Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rainfall, street flooding and high winds to Key West on Tuesday, complicating routines for residents, tourists and businesses.

  • Fish Fire burning in Sierra Nevada foothills forces evacuations

    Crews are battling two separate fires in the Sierra Nevada foothills in Fresno County, one of which has prompted evacuation orders and warnings.

  • Elsa picks up steam as Florida declares state of emergency

    Tropical Storm Elsa picked up steam on Tuesday morning while it battered the Florida Keys and parts of Cuba as Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in multiple counties.

  • The 1936 North American heat wave hit Toronto hard — temperatures reach 40 °C

    On this day in weather history, North America was in a historical heat wave.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Tampa Bay

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency over the weekend for Tampa Bay and surrounding counties as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the state.State of play: Tampa Bay is officially under a tropical storm warning, and we're likely to feel Elsa's worst impact sometime Tuesday night.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA big thing to worry about with this system is the rain. The National Hurricane Center warned of the pote

  • Excessive heat bearing down on Southern California amid new heat wave

    Temperatures are expected to climb throughout the week across Southern California, with highs soaring into the triple digits in some parts this weekend.