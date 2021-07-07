Tropical Storm Elsa seems to spare Tampa Bay as it churns up Florida coast

Ben Montgomery
·1 min read

Seems we've dodged a bullet in Tampa Bay. By 5:30am Wednesday, Tropical Storm Elsa was still threatening to cause moderate storm surge along our shorelines, but an early morning tour revealed some downed branches and wet streets and little other damage.

The latest: After being downgraded as a hurricane overnight, Elsa was located about 70 miles west-northwest of Tampa, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5am advisory.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

State of play: As it neared the Florida coast, Elsa brought wind and rain to the area, but its worst-case scenarios, including a storm surge timed to high tide, didn’t materialize overnight in the immediate metro area.

  • The biggest impact in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties appear to be power outages, but even those aren’t tremendously widespread. Check out the latest outage maps for Duke Energy and TECO Energy.

  • Rainfall totals generally underperformed in the denser parts of Tampa Bay. Some parts of Tampa saw about 4 inches of rain, though the worst rain bands were concentrated farther south.

  • Even the wind didn’t show up as advertised for the most part. According to the National Weather Service, Tampa’s sustained winds never reached tropical storm-force, topping out at 37 mph. St. Pete got up to 52 mph, and the highest sustained winds in the area were 59 mph at Clearwater Beach.

What’s next: We’re not totally out of the woods yet as of our 6:30am send time here at Axios Tampa Bay.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elsa downgraded to tropical storm

    Tropical Storm Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early on Wednesday, just hours before it was expected to hit Florida’s northern Gulf Coast.It had downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane.That’s according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, which added tornadoes were possible across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.Strong winds and rain already flooded the streets of Key West Tuesday morning, a sign of what’s to come.An NHC advisory said the center of Elsa was moving north, with max sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.The storm is expected to make landfall around the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday morning, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.After, Elsa is forecast to move across the southeast through Thursday, dropping upwards of 4 inches of rain.It also threatens to impede the search and rescue effort at the condominium collapse site in Surfside, just outside of Miami.Crews have sifted through rubble for nearly two weeks in hopes of finding survivors.As of Tuesday, 36 people were confirmed dead and over 100 were still missing, according to the Miami-Dade mayor.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Florida

    The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa took aim at the Florida Keys early Tuesday, prompting a hurricane watch for portions of the west coast of state, according to the National Hurricane Center. (July 6)

  • Tropical Storm Elsa is moving along Florida coast. When and where will it make landfall?

    Hurricane Elsa weakened into a tropical storm overnight and is forecast to make landfall in Florida Wednesday.

  • Elsa regains hurricane strength 100 miles away from Florida

    Elsa regained hurricane strength roughly 100 miles from the west coast of Florida, where it is projected to make landfall Wednesday morning.

  • Biden has lost his patience with the 'negative' press corps before six-month mark

    President Joe Biden is increasingly dropping his "Uncle Joe" persona with reporters as pressure mounts on the White House to notch legislative accomplishments before the 2022 midterm elections.

  • The climate crisis will create two classes: those who can flee, and those who cannot

    Nearly 700 million people worldwide live in low coastal zones vulnerable to sea-level rise and coastal storms. That number could reach a billion by 2050 A family in Otis, Oregon, after a wildfire destroyed their home and nearly 300 others in September 2020. Photograph: AP A few years ago, after I gave a talk on water and climate change, I had an Arizona rancher come up and ask me if there would be enough water in the future for their livestock or if they should sell out and move north. This week

  • Wind and rain from Hurricane Elsa reach Tampa Bay

    Hurricane Elsa threatened Florida's northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region with gusty winds and heavy rain. Its maximum sustained winds were 75 mph early Wednesday. (July 7)

  • Grizzly bear kills bicyclist who was camping in Montana

    A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small western Montana town early Tuesday, triggering an intensive search for the bruin by wildlife officials and law enforcement officers who planned to kill the animal, authorities said.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refers to Nazi-era 'brown shirts' in opposing vaccination push

    Greene recently apologized for comparing mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol to the Holocaust.

  • Wealthy Americans snap up vacation homes and invest in a change of scenery in hot market

    Home prices rose at a stronger pace in vacation home counties in 2020, increasing by 14% compared to 10% in non vacation home counties.

  • Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

    No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. Could Pfizer and Moderna now face their second-worst scenario?

  • Live updates: Tropical Storm Elsa nears Florida bringing 65 mph winds and flood warnings

    Tropical-storm and hurricane warnings are in place for some parts of Florida. Life-threatening storm surge and flash floods are possible.

  • Elsa weakens to a tropical storm as it takes aim at Florida

    Elsa weakened to a tropical storm as it threatened Florida's northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday after raking past the Tampa Bay region with gusty winds and heavy rain. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts called for the cyclone to come ashore sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. A hurricane warning was in effect for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the Tampa Bay area, which is highly vulnerable to storm surge.

  • Building collapse shows town's rich, middle-class division

    The condo tower collapse in Surfside could exacerbate the division that already exists between the tiny Florida town’s new luxury buildings built for the global elite and those constructed decades ago for the middle class. It is already creating headaches for some small businesses. The town has seen the construction of numerous new condos in recent years, where large oceanfront units exceeding 3,000 square feet (280 square meters) with modern amenities can fetch $10 million and up.

  • Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers beat Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau in The Match IV

    Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, 3 and 2, in the fourth edition of The Match.

  • 8 Bodies Recovered in Condo Rubble, Marking Highest Number of Victims Found in a Day Since Collapse

    "Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said after the death toll rose to 36

  • ‘I feel like the last person in prison’: The blood cancer patients left in vaccine limbo

    It may be Freedom Day on July 19 with the prospect of going maskless a real joy and relief for many but, for those with blood cancer, it will be a day more freedoms are taken from them. Tania Dineen Parish already can’t have dinner in the same room as her husband Paul, nor can she sleep with him in their marital bed. Paul has recently returned to his job in facilities management after a period of being furloughed and his increased risk from venturing outside and catching Covid already meant a po

  • Bolt can’t be a guide dog, but he’s still a Lightning celebrity

    One mini puppuccino please. That’s what Bolt, the yellow Labrador retriever, orders with his owner, Missy Davis, when they go to Starbucks. And since Bolt is a local celebrity, the workers customize his drink cup by drawing on a lightning bolt. Bolt has been a familiar sight at Tampa Bay Lightning games since September 2019. He was in the training program to become a guide dog for Southeastern ...

  • Woman hits multiple cops in wild police chase, gets arrested while ordering food at McDonalds drive-thru

    A wild police chase of a woman in a stolen truck ended at a McDonald’s drive-thru as she attempted to order some food amid the pursuit. The Worcester Police Department said it received a 911 call about a stolen pick-up truck in the eastern part of the city. With that information plus tracking the vehicle by GPS, it didn’t take long for officers to find the suspect -- identified as 38-year-old Johanna Gardell of Worcester -- in the stolen pick-up truck only a few blocks away.

  • FBI: Militia-style group surveilled Capitol weeks after riot

    A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn't specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. “How do we feel about an Intel run around the Capitol tonight?" an unnamed associate asked Duong during a Feb. 13 exchange on the encrypted messaging platform.