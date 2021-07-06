Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens near Florida Keys as it begins path along west coast

Tropical Storm Elsa whipped the Florida Keys with high winds and drenching rain Tuesday morning as it began its slow crawl along Florida’s west coast.

The warm waters of the Florida Straits proved a more favorable environment for the storm than Cuba’s mountains, so Elsa began to strengthen Tuesday morning — a trend expected to continue as it grinds its way just offshore.

Key West was experiencing gusts as high as 48 mph Tuesday morning, but they’re expected to die down by Tuesday afternoon.

Elsa’s far-off feeder bands could be felt in South Florida Tuesday morning, and the worst of the winds (gusts as high as 29 mph) are expected mid-day.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. alert, Elsa carried 60 mph maximum sustained winds that extended 70 miles from the center. It was about 55 miles west of Key West and 240 miles south of Tampa.

In the next 24 hours, the hurricane center predicted Elsa will reach near-hurricane strength with 70 mph sustained winds, which prompted hurricane watches for the west-central coast and Big Bend region of Florida.

Those strongest winds are expected as Elsa nears the Tampa Bay region, which forecasters say could see three to five feet of storm surge compared to the one or two feet predicted for most of the rest of the west coast.

Winds in Tampa Bay will likely start ramping up Tuesday afternoon and peak overnight with gusts as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. They should cool down by Wednesday mid-morning.

Bradenton can expect similar timing, with high winds starting up Tuesday night, peaking with gusts around 47 mph at 2 a.m. and returning to normal around Wednesday early afternoon.

As of the 8 a.m. update, Elsa was predicted to make landfall south of Cedar Key in the Waccasassa River on Wednesday morning.

From there, the storm’s projected path takes it toward the Ocala National Forest, through Georgia and the Carolinas (where it’s expected to weaken to a depression) before emerging in the Atlantic near Virginia Beach late Thursday night.

Potential impacts also remain unchanged with the main threat to south Florida as a whole being heavy rain and a few tornadoes. The threat of tropical storm force winds and minor coastal flooding will remain confined to southwest Florida. #Elsa #SoFla #flwx pic.twitter.com/fs3MgGSnPF — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 6, 2021

Watches and warnings in Florida

▪ The west-central and Big Bend coast of Florida from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River are now under a hurricane watch.

▪ A storm surge warning is in effect for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch is in effect west of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River.

▪ A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas and the west coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River. A tropical storm warning is also still in effect for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana and Artemisa.

▪ A tropical storm watch is in effect west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, FL and from the Mouth of St. Marys River to South Santee River, SC.