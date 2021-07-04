Tropical Storm Elsa is weaker, but it could strengthen before it crosses Cuba Sunday

Tropical Storm Elsa is slower, weaker and smaller after it passed the southeastern coast of Haiti Saturday night.

As of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, coastal southwest Florida and parts of the Florida Keys are now under a tropical storm watch.

Also in the morning update, Elsa’s maximum sustained winds weakened to 60 mph, and the wind field shrunk to about 115 miles from the center. Its forward speed, a breakneck 30 mph on Saturday, had slowed to 13 mph.

The new pace has slowed the timing for impacts expected in the Keys and mainland Florida to Monday evening for the Keys and Tuesday morning for the Tampa Bay and Bradenton area. Both areas are likely to see some tropical storm-level winds and a few inches of rain.

In Miami-Dade, which is outside of Elsa’s cone on the current trajectory, officials said strong winds could stop the search-and-rescue effort for the more than 100 missing in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse. The remaining portion of the building is structurally unsound and will be demolished Sunday evening.

Miami may see gusts up to 31 mph on Monday night, along with periodic thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

As of the morning update, Elsa was about 50 miles north of Kingston, Jamaica.

Tropical Storm Elsa, a small and disorganized storm, continued to weaken Sunday morning as it approached Cuba.

Elsa has already killed at least three people — one in St. Lucia and two in the Dominican Republic — and left widespread damage in the eastern Caribbean.

Forecasters said Elsa could strengthen to 70 mph winds before it approaches Cuba later Sunday, but early morning radar and Hurricane Hunter missions found a disorganized storm with abnormally high pressure.

Cuba could see “significant flash flooding and mudslides” on Sunday as Elsa dumps 5 to 10 inches of rain, with some spots seeing up to 15 inches. The southern coast could also see 3 to 5 feet of storm surge.

Elsa’s experience over Cuba makes a big difference in what impacts Florida sees.

Jul 4 @ 7:30 AM - Here's a look at the threats & impacts from #Elsa to South Florida. Remember that the forecast cone depicts where the center of the storm could go 2/3 of the time, not where impacts could be felt. More information is available at https://t.co/DqQi50IIid #flwx pic.twitter.com/LKNrdeG70o — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 4, 2021

“The short-term intensity forecast is very dependent on Elsa’s exact track. If the core of the storm moves directly over Jamaica or Cuba, the small vortex would likely be very disrupted due to the mountainous islands. However, if the storm manages to pass between those islands today, some strengthening seems possible,” forecasters wrote in the 5 a.m. update.

For now, forecasters predict that Elsa will pass over Cuba and weaken to a low of 60 mph sustained winds by the time it passes by the southernmost tip of the Florida Keys early Tuesday.

For the Keys, about 2 to 4 inches of rain (with some isolated maximums of 6 inches) are expected, and about 1 to 2 feet of storm surge.

Key West has about a 64% chance of seeing tropical-storm-force winds of around 39 mph, starting Monday, and about a 23% chance of seeing sustained winds around 58 mph. Miami’s chances for sustained 39 mph winds are far lower, at around 14%. Tampa’s chances hover around 38% starting Wednesday.

The Florida Keys will likely start to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa Monday afternoon.

warnings and watches

The Florida Keys is under a tropical storm warning from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas, and tropical storm watches have been issued for Craig Key eastward to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay, and the southwest coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Bonita Beach.

Cuba has issued a tropical storm warning for the provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin,Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, VillaClara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana. A hurricane watch is also in place for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin,Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

Jamaica is under a tropical storm warning.

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are on a tropical storm watch, as is the Cuban province of Artemisa.