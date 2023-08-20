Tropical Storm Emily forms; hurricane center busy with 1 depression, 3 other potential systems

ORLANDO, Fla. — The bubble finally burst on the spate of National Hurricane Center investigations popping up in the Atlantic with the formation of a tropical storm and a tropical depression, while three more systems continue to be tracked.

Tropical Storm Emily, which formed Sunday morning, is a broad area of low pressure with showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands showing more signs of circulation.

“Earlier satellite wind data indicated the system was producing winds up to 40 mph on its north side,” forecasters said. “In addition, first light visible satellite suggests the center may be becoming better defined.”

Upper-level wind shear is expected to increase by Monday, limiting its chance to spin up into anything stronger.

Tropical Depression Six formed Saturday evening and continues what’s predicted to be a short-lived run also because of wind shear. Early Sunday, its center was located about 680 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

“Some gradual weakening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a remnant low early Monday and dissipate soon thereafter,” forecasters said.

The remainder of the Atlantic is pocked with weather systems that have a chance to become the next tropical depression or storm. If any gain enough strength to become a named system, they would become Tropical Storms Franklin, Gert and Harold.

A low-pressure system that moved into the Caribbean Sea since Saturday continues to produce showers and thunderstorms with some signs of organization.

“Additional development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern and central Caribbean, before turning northward and moving into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by midweek,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 70% chance to form in the next two days, and 80% within the next seven.

A system that dropped some rain over South Florida overnight and now the Straits of Florida is expected to continue into the Gulf of Mexico later today and become a broad area of low pressure.

“Some slow development of this system could occur thereafter as it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph, and a tropical depression could form as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 30% chance to form in the next two days, and 50% within the next seven.

The newest tracked system emerged from a tropical wave off the coast of Africa late Friday now producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for the gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” Forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 10% chance to form in the next two days, and 50% within the next seven.

