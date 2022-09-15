Tropical Storm Fiona takes aim on Puerto Rico, Caribbean islands

Tropical Storm Fiona continued to churn across the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and forecasts show it taking aim at Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, threatening heavy rain, wind and rough surf this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for several Caribbean islands, including Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla and St. Maarten. According to Weather.com, tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area within 36 hours, or in this case by Friday night.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the center of Fiona was located about 465 miles east of the Leeward Islands and heading west at a speed of 14 mph. Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles, mainly to the north of the center of the storm, the hurricane center said.

It became the Atlantic hurricane season’s sixth named storm Wednesday evening.

HURRICANE SCIENCE: These seafaring 'robot surfboards' will float into a hurricane soon – for science

Fiona brings heavy rain, flood threat

Rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is likely in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by the weekend, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches across eastern Puerto Rico. "These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain," according to the hurricane center.

The forecast path of Tropical Storm Fiona.

Although Fiona's winds are forecast to strengthen over the coming days to 70 mph, current predictions keep it just below hurricane strength of 74 mph. Wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico and southwest Atlantic could limit strengthening of the system.

LA NINA UPDATE: 'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US

Ocean swells should begin affecting the northern Leeward Islands by early Friday, causing life-threatening surf and rip currents, the hurricane center said.

Will Fiona impact the U.S.?

The eventual track and strength of Fiona remain uncertain, forecasters said. Some computer models show the storm curving out to sea while others show it coming closer to the U.S. East Coast, potentially as a hurricane.

Story continues

AccuWeather forecasters expect Fiona to take a turn more to the north once it reaches the Bahamas because of strong wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico and nearby steering winds. As such, initial indications are that the storm could miss the United States.

However, since any direct interaction from Fiona in the U.S. is more than a week away, it is possible that weather patterns shift, AccuWeather said. "For this reason, interests along the East Coast of the U.S. and Bermuda should continue to monitor Fiona's progress," said Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Fiona takes aim on Puerto Rico, Caribbean islands