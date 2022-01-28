Tropical storm floods southeast Africa
Officials in Malawi say tropical storm Ana has cut a path of wet destruction in southern Africa (Jan 28).
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a storm Friday into Saturday that could bring 8 to 18 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit parts of New York, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.
Computer models continue to "boost confidence" that Southern New England will get hit with "a high impact winter storm" Saturday.
Communities on the coast like Portsmouth, Rye and Hampton, or York, Maine, are likely to see the most snowfall.
The National Weather Service is calling for snow to hit Pennsylvania, and the closer you live to the coast, the more you'll see.
As the Blizzard of 1978 began, the snow came down in heavy, wind-blown sheets. It didn't stop for days, leaving thousands stranded and without power.
It snowed in Miami on Jan. 19, 1977. Could it happen again, as temperatures plunge and Artic door blasts Florida?
Locals spend the night preparing for a powerful nor'easter that is expected to bring several inches of snow along with whipping winds from Friday to Saturday.
The National Weather Service's Boston office is predicting 18 to 24 inches of snow for the Brockton area this weekend.
Parts of Ontario and Quebec will fall under an active storm track as Canada endures a pattern flip-flop heading into February.
A powerful nor’easter with heavy snow, high winds, and coastal flooding threatens the East Coast this weekend.
There could be some very chilly pirates at Gasparilla this weekend. Here’s how low the temps could get.
Nearly 45 million Americans are under winter weather alerts and warnings from North Carolina to northeastern Maine, as a major winter storm threatens the region.Why it matters: It is predicted to be the biggest blizzard since 2018 to strike the Northeast with more than 2 feet of snow possible in parts of eastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here is another way of looking a the potential snowfal
A sprawling, high-impact winter storm will bring significant amounts of snow, ice, and rain to Atlantic Canada this weekend.
A rare wintry storm sweeps across the Middle East turning the region into a winter wonderland.
Cape Cod may get smacked by a powerful storm this weekend that could bring heavy snow, strong winds, coastal flooding and dangerous seas.
A storm will develop off the U.S. East Coast on Friday night and make a beeline for the Atlantic provinces this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.
During the last storm, if you took a stroll in the frigid temperatures along Hampton Beach, you would have found hundreds of Atlantic surf clams.