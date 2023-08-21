Tropical Storm Franklin to hit Hispaniola on Tuesday

Tropical Storm Franklin formed Sunday in the Atlantic Ocean and was forecast to hit Hispaniola on Tuesday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The rapidly-organized Tropical Storm Franklin appears poised to deliver heavy rain to Hispaniola and Puerto Rico starting Tuesday.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located 245 miles south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It was carrying Maximum sustained winds and moving west-northwest at 12 mph before it is expected to make a sharp turn north late Monday to early Tuesday, where it is expected to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Dominican Republic's entire south coast from the Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona. At the same time, a watch is set for the Dominican Republic's entire north and east coast from the Haiti border eastward and southward to Isla Saona.

Tropical Storm Franklin was the second storm to be christened Sunday in the Atlantic Ocean, born some 250 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, forecasters said.

It is expected to produce between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall across Puerto Rico with isolated areas of up to 6 inches through the middle of the week, while dropping between 4 and 8 inches across Hispaniola, with up to 12 inches possible in isolation.

Tropical Storm Emily, which was weakening early Monday about 1,105 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, had also reached christening levels of strength on Sunday, though it is not expected to threaten land.