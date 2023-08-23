Tropical Storm Franklin marches toward Hispaniola as the Atlantic begins to calm down

Tropical Storm Franklin was still moving toward the Dominican Republic, set to make landfall sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Overall, the Atlantic Ocean has begun to calm down after a packed week of storms last week. Only two disturbances remain alongside the tropical storm and Florida is still in the clear.

Here are the forecasts from the National Hurricane Center 8 p.m. Tuesday update:

Where is Tropical Storm Franklin?

Tropical Storm Franklin was still steadily moving toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti Tuesday night

It was about 200 miles south-southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north-northwest at 6 mph.

Forecasters don’t expect it to strengthen in the next couple of days as it nears and moves across Hispaniola. It is expected to make landfall overnight and move across the Island Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, a hurricane hunter’s plane visited the storm and was having difficulty pinpointing its center, which makes forecasting the storm’s path difficult.

“Franklin is not a healthy tropical cyclone — and there is still some question if it even is a tropical cyclone,” forecasters wrote earlier in the day.

Most of the coast of Hispaniola, also shared by Haiti, remained under a tropical storm warning Tuesday evening. Turks and Caicos was under a tropical storm watch.

Heavy rainfall from Franklin is expected across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week, producing areas of flash and urban flooding as well as river rises and mudslides. Across Hispaniola, significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding is possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Two disturbances meandering in Atlantic

The hurricane center is still tracking the remains of former Tropical Storm Emily, which as of Tuesday evening is just an area of low pressure several hundred miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands.

It could regenerate into a tropical depression or storm later this week or into the weekend. Its chances of doing so are forecast to be low — 0% in the next two days, and 50% in the next seven days.

The other disturbance, a tropical wave several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, could become a tropical depression over the weekend. It has a 10% chance of forming in the next two days and a 50% chance in the next seven.