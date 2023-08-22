Tropical Storm Franklin menaces Haiti, Dominican Republic. Will Harold form in the Gulf?

The National Hurricane Center on Monday night continued tracking five tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Franklin prompted the hurricane center on Sunday to issue tropical storm watches and warnings for Hispaniola, the Caribbean island divided into Haiti and the Dominican Republic. A tropical storm watchwent into effect Monday morning for Turks and Caicos Islands.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Harold. Tropical storm watches and warnings were set in place Monday morning for portions of Texas’ coast.

Here’s what forecasters wrote in the hurricane center’s Monday 7 p.m. advisories:

8/21 at 8pm: As we enter the climatological peak of the #Atlantic hurricane season, it's important for you and your loved ones to stay prepared.



Here are five simple tips to keep in mind! pic.twitter.com/UXojs8yESt — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 21, 2023

Where is Tropical Storm Franklin headed?

Tropical Storm Franklin is about 290 miles south of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it remains nearly stationary in the Caribbean.

Franklin should turn northward on Tuesday with this general motion continuing into Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to reach the southern coast of Hispaniola by early Wednesday with around 65 mph winds.

Heavy rainfall from Franklin is expected across portions of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the middle of the week, producing areas of flash and urban flooding as well as river rises and mudslides. Across Hispaniola, significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding is possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Coastal watches/warnings and forecast cone of Tropical Storm Franklin as of 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Tropical Depression 9 eyes Texas

Tropical Depression 9 is about 320 miles east-south east of Port Mansfield, Texas. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves west at 18 mph.

The system is forecast to become a tropical storm before it reaches the Texas coast. When it forms, it will be called Tropical Storm Harold.

Heavy rainfall from the depression is expected across South Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, and may produce areas of flash and urban flooding. Coastal flooding is possible along the south Texas coast Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Across portions of northern Coahuila and northern Nuevo Leon in Mexico, flash flooding with possible landslides in mountainous terrain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

Coastal watches/warnings and forecast cone of Tropical Depression 9 as of 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Tropical Depression Gert weakening?

Yes, Tropical Depression Gert, located 375 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, is weakening and could dissipate at any time.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect in connection to Gert.

What are the chances of Disturbance 1 forming?

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 40%

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 70%.

TROPICAL STORM EMILY DEGRADES TO DISTURBANCE 2

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily are located over the central tropical Atlantic about 1300 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands with a few showers.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for re-development of this system late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 0%

▪ Formation chance through 7 days: 20%

8/21 @ 7pm: Right on climatological que, the #Altantic has seen an increase of activity over the last couple of days. No direct impacts are expected for our area at this time.



Closer to home, "drier" air has moved into South Florida bringing lower rain chances this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mlXxDHdS5k — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 21, 2023

Will any of the systems affect Florida?

No direct impacts are expected to Florida at this time, the National Weather Service in Miami says.