Tropical Storm Franklin strengthens into a hurricane - US NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Franklin has become a hurricane and could become a major hurricane early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The hurricane is located about 620 miles (998 km) south of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the NHC said.

The strengthening trend should end in about three to four days with shear expected to increase, the Miami-based forecaster said.

The swells generated by the hurricane are expected to begin affecting Bermuda by Sunday night and will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions late this weekend into early next week along portions of the U.S. east coast, the advisory said.

The forecaster will issue the next advisory at 17:00 ET.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)