Tropical Storm Grace leaving Haiti with heavy rain, floods. It’s on track to strengthen

Tropical Storm Grace could be near hurricane level strength by the time it approaches the Yucatan coast of Mexico this week, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center is also eyeing Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to loop around Bermuda in the next few days.

Here’s what to know:

Hispaniola still feeling Tropical Storm Grace’s flooding rains

Parts of Hispaniola are still feeling Tropical Storm Grace’s flooding rains early Tuesday as the system heads toward Jamaica.

The storm is continuing to re-organize, and has gained maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts, according to the hurricane center. Grace was about 165 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and about 385 miles east of Grand Cayman.

“Regardless of Grace’s exact intensity right now, the immediate threat is still torrential rainfall across western Hispaniola today and over Jamaica this afternoon and tonight, which will likely cause severe flooding in some locations,” forecasters wrote.

Haiti, which is still reeling from Saturday’s devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 1,000 people, could see 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated areas seeing up to 15 inches of rain across its southern terrain Tuesday, according to the hurricane center. This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding and possible mudslides.

On the forecast track, Grace should move near the northern coast of Jamaica Tuesday afternoon and then be by the Cayman Islands in the evening. Once it passes Jamaica, Grace could slowly strengthen and be near hurricane-level strength by the time it approaches the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday. Its southern track will keep it far away from Florida.

The hurricane center’s official forecast still keeps Grace as a strong tropical storm by the time it arrives to the Yuctan Peninsula, with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph. A Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

A hurricane watch was issued early Tuesday for portions of the Yucatan Peninsula from Cabo Catoche southward to Punta Allen.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Caymen Islands and the southern coast of Cuba’s provinces, including in Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Las Tunas, and Camaguey.

A tropical storm watch is also still in effect for the entire coast of Haiti, Jamaica and the southern coast of Cuba’s provinces, including Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, and Pinar del Rio, as well as Islade la Juventud.

Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands should also begin to feel some of Grace’s tropical storm conditions Tuesday.

Forecasters say portions of southern Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula could see between three to six inches of rain with isolated areas seeing up to nine inches of rain through Thursday. This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding.

Tropical Storm Henri to loop around Bermuda

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to loop around Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Henri has strengthened slightly as it continues to slowly crawl southeast at 5 mph in the open Atlantic waters. It’s about 135 miles south-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical storm conditions are possible Tuesday across Bermuda and the nearby waters, particularly to the south of the island. Bermuda remains under a tropical storm watch.

Henri is forecast to remain over warm waters in a favorable environment that could cause it to see some strengthening. However, conditions are forecast to become less favorable in the next few days, which should prevent the storm from further strengthening and could possibly weaken the system.

On the forecast track, Henri should pass well to the south of Bermuda late Tuesday afternoon or evening should make a turn toward the west by Tuesday night. It should then pick up its pace slightly and make a turn to the west-northwest or northwest by late Thursday.

Forecasters expect this gradual clockwise turn will tug it toward the open Atlantic waters and away from the Southeast United States.