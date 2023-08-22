Tropical Storm Harold forms and threatens south Texas

Tropical Storm Harold formed in the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday. Image courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A tropical depression strengthened early Tuesday into Tropical Storm Harold and was bearing down on Texas, threatening to hit the southern U.S. state with strong winds and heavy rains by midday.

An area of low pressure formed Monday into the ninth tropical depression of this Atlantic hurricane season, and was christened Harold by the National Hurricane Center early Tuesday once gaining tropical-storm status of at least maximum sustained winds of 39 mph.

The NHC said in its 4 a.m. update that Harold was located in the Gulf of Mexico about 155 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, and was packing sustained winds of 45 mph.

Forecasters said it was moving west-northwest at 18 mph with expectations that it will move inland over south Texas by midday Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port O'Connor, Texas.

The NHC explained the warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the watch area within 12 hours in this particular situation.

Meanwhile, Port O'Connor to Sargent, Texas, was under a Tropical Storm Watch, meaning such conditions are possible within the area in the same time frame.

Up to 7 inches of rainfall is forecast across south Texas through Wednesday with scattered instances of flash flooding possible, it said, adding that tornadoes are possible as a result of the storm through Tuesday afternoon.

A storm surge of up to 3 feet was also possible for the mouth of the Rio Grande to Sargent.