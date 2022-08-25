Tropical storm heads to China after Hong Kong
A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight. (Aug. 25)(AP video/Katie Tam)
A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight as it passed to the south of the Asian financial center. China’s National Meteorological Center said Tropical Storm Ma-on was heading northwest at 30 kilometers (19 miles) per hour and expected to reach the coast of Guangdong province about noon and then weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam. The Hong Kong government said that one person had been injured and reports of flooding and a fallen tree had been received.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Several cities in southern China raised their cyclone warning signals on Wednesday, bracing for Tropical Storm Ma-on, which is expected to make landfall along the coast of Guangdong province on Thursday. At 12:40 p.m. (0440 GMT), the Hong Kong Observatory issued a strong wind advisory, with speeds up to 62 kph (39 mph) expected. The storm, about 440 km (270 miles) southeast of Hong Kong, will lash the city with heavy rains later Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
(Bloomberg) -- An Asian stock index rose on Thursday as China’s latest steps to shore up its economy steadied nerves in the anxious wait for a key speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Coa
Stocks had a bad day on Monday after picking up last week. Optimism has faded that the Fed may soon soften its tough stance on inflation.
South Korea will seek cooperation with the European Union over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that excludes electric vehicles (EVs) assembled outside of North America from tax credits in the United States, the country's industry ministry said on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law on Aug. 16 a $430 billion bill which, among other measures, ends tax credits for about 70% of the 72 EV models that were previously eligible.
BEIJING (Reuters) -The sprawling Chinese region of Chongqing, home to several large global automakers, has extended power curbs at factories as a prolonged heatwave and drought continue to wreak economic and environmental damage throughout the country's southwest. Industrial firms were originally ordered to restrict output from Aug. 17 until Aug. 24, but formal curbs have been extended until Aug. 25, according to a notice issued by the Chongqing authorities on Wednesday. Pangang Group Vanadium & Titanium Resources Co Ltd told the stock exchange in a filing on Wednesday its Chongqing subsidiary had received the notice and would continue to suspend production.
The Interior Department's Colorado River allocation for 2023 doesn't sit well with many officials, including elected leaders and tribal governments.
The popular Filipino eatery Señor Sisig started serving dishes out of a food truck. Now there's a new waterfront location in San Francisco's Ferry Building.
California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air Resources Board will vote Thursday on the policy, which sets the most aggressive roadmap in the nation for moving away from gas-powered cars. The switch from gas to electric cars will drastically reduce emissions and air pollutants.
ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian believes that Steph Curry might be to blame for one Little Leaguer's unfortunate blunder on the bases.
President Joe Biden announced a sweeping packageof student-debt relief that forgives as much as $20,000 in loans for some recipients, a move he said would help a generation "saddled with unsustainable debt." Anyone making over $125,000 won't qualify. Biden speaks at the White House.
Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. Several cities in Guangdong province suspended high-speed rail and ferry service and evacuated workers on offshore projects. The airport in Shenzhen, a Chinese tech center that borders Hong Kong, canceled all flights from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
China, Africa’s largest bilateral lender, waived debt owed by 17 countries in the continent for 23 interest-free loans that were due in 2021.
Dubbed ‘Russia’s Google,’ the Nasdaq-listed company unloads media assets to state-backed company after criticism following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
While cruise-ticket prices have generally dropped from prepandemic levels, other costs of cruising have gone up.
When Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate in the first inning Tuesday night, he had three extra special guests cheering for him. Fresh after arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, teary-eyed mother Mailyn Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan each proudly wore a No 44 Alvarez jersey as they gazed wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally for the first time. To be at Minute Maid Park to see Alvarez play for the first time in his fourth major league season was a long and arduous operation that involved many roadblocks.
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos made an early bet on the short-term rental platform Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) during the company’s Series B round in 2011, nearly a decade before its initial public offering (IPO). His investment came long before the now popular accommodations marketplace was a household name and a common term used to describe virtually any short-term rental. It’s unclear exactly how much Bezos profited off his pre-IPO investment in Airbnb, but it’s clear that the
The single-seater can fly for up to 25 miles at speeds of up to 58 mph.
China is easing its tight restrictions on visas after it largely suspended issuing them to foreign students and others more than two years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The website of the Chinese Embassy in India said the updated procedures would take effect from Wednesday, without mentioning specific requirements for vaccines or proof of a negative virus test. Prior to the pandemic, China hosted nearly 500,000 foreign students, mainly from South Korea and other Asian nations.