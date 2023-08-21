Tropical Storm Hilary batters Southern California
Megan Healy from out sister station in San Diego provided an update on the storm. https://www.kron4.com/news/live-updates-tropical-storm-hilary-shatters-rain-records-causes-widespread-flooding/
The storm lashed Southern California on Sunday, triggering flash floods, mudslides and power outages after making landfall in northern Mexico, leaving at least one person dead.
Californians unaccustomed to facing the powerful winds and heavy rains of tropical storms — the last time was 84 years ago — may be wondering today why Hurricane Hilary became the rare tropical cyclone to make landfall in the Golden State. To understand that, it’s helpful to know why the event is so uncommon in the first place.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled Southern California on Sunday, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, downed trees and power outages. According to forecasters, Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.
The punishment revolves around what the NCAA deemed to be false statements amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
Rubiales said in a Monday video that he "made a mistake" when he kissed Jenni Hermoso. He has not yet been punished for it.
Get this: A 58-inch TV for under $300, a Dyson vac reduced by over $100 — and more.
A Tesla data breach affected more than 75,000 people and was caused by "insider wrongdoing," according to a notification on Maine's Attorney General website.
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.
Tampa Bay knew what was coming when Tom Brady moved on.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
The 2024 Ford Bronco gets priced, MSRPs rise from $240 to $2,625. The Base trim departs for 2024, making the $41,025 Big Big trim the new entry-level trim.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
It features plant-based ingredients, and reviewers say it tackles everything from sweat marks to saucy splatters.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
For years, cops and other government authorities all over the world have been using phone hacking technology provided by Cellebrite to unlock phones and obtain the data within. As part of the deal with government agencies, Cellebrite asks users to keep its tech — and the fact that they used it — secret, TechCrunch has learned. This request concerns legal experts who argue that powerful technology like the one Cellebrite builds and sells, and how it gets used by law enforcement agencies, ought to be public and scrutinized.
Affordability conditions also have been largely unchanged over the past six months, but that may be reversing.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.