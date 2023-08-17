Tropical Storm Hilary forecast to reach Southern California, 'significant' rainfall possible

A tropical storm and likely hurricane forming off the coast of Mexico could impact Baja California and Southern California this weekend, meteorologists said.

Tropical Storm Hilary, which is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday, is expected to head toward the Baja California peninsula in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane should weaken when approaching the peninsula but will still create heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the area, according to the Washington Post.

The storm's path is expected to eventually take it into Southern California.

People walk along the coast in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on August 16, 2023, following the passage of Tropical Storm Hilary.

"Heaviest rainfall amounts will especially focus over parts of the Southwest U.S./Southern California, but remain locally uncertain as dependent on the ultimate track of Hilary," the National Weather Service said.

The NWS reported a "significant excessive rainfall threat" for parts of southeast California, southern Nevada and western Arizona this weekend. The forecasted heavy rainfall can continue throughout south-central California into early next week.

'Maui 'is not for sale': Survivors say developers want to buy land where their homes once stood

Tropical storms and hurricanes are unusual in the Golden State but with Tropical Storm Kay's impact last year, it's no longer uncommon.

Prior to 2022, last time a hurricane made landfall in California was in 1859, when a Category 1 storm impacted the San Diego and Long Beach area with with winds of 39 to 79 mph, according to the Post. In 1939, a topical storm reached the same region and killed at least 45 people with 50 mph winds.

Tropical Storm Hilary tracker

Specific Storm Map:

Tropical Storm Hilary sphagetti model

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Hilary 2023 tracker: Will a hurricane hit San Diego?