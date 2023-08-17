Hilary strengthens into hurricane on path for Baja California peninsula

Hurricane Hilary was set to bring heavy rain to the Baja California peninsula over the weekend as it continues to strengthen. Photo courtesy NOAA

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center upgraded rapidly strengthening Hilary to a hurricane Thursday morning as it heads for the Baja California peninsula.

In its 9 a.m. MDT update, the NHC said Hilary was located 365 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico and 530 miles south-southeast of San Lucas, Mexico, as it was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm, which had been upgraded to a hurricane earlier, was carrying maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with hurricane-strength winds extending some 70 miles from its center while tropical storm-force winds reach 275 miles from its center.

Forecasters said the storm has a chance of becoming a major hurricane by Friday.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Baja California Sur, Mexico from Cabo San Lazaro southward and from Los Barriles southward.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for north of Cabo San Lazaro to Puerto San Andresito and north of Los Barriles to San Evaristo.

Hilary was expected to produce 3-6 inches of rain throughout portions of the Baja California peninsula through Sunday night, with isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches and the possibility of flash flooding.

In May, the NHC said it expected a "near-normal" hurricane season," and in June, the Climate Prediction Center said an El Nino weather phenomenon had developed.