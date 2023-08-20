Tropical Storm Hilary roars across California
People across Southern California are bracing for what could be a once-in-a lifetime event.
Lyles has said he wants gold in both the 100 and 200 meters at this World Championships, and got one half of the double on Sunday.
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and Nvidia's quarterly update are coming in the week ahead.
If you couldn't be at the Woodward Dream Cruise this year, be sure to check out all the pictures in our mega gallery, shot live from the Motor City.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Blue Shield of California's unbundling of pharmacy benefits services may not spell total loss for Big 3 PBM industry.
In a new class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California this week, two parents accuse Roblox of illegally facilitating child gambling. While gambling is not allowed on the platform, which hosts millions of virtual games that cater to children and teens, the lawsuit points to third-party gambling sites that invite users to play blackjack, slots, roulette and other games of chance using Roblox's in-game currency. The lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg Law, was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Rachel Colvin and Danielle Sass, two mothers with children who have gambled on third-party sites that tie into Roblox's virtual currency, Robux.
Different interest-earning accounts all have an APY. The higher the number, the more interest the account will earn.
Aljamain Sterling is the UFC bantamweight champion, is on a nine-fight winning streak and is being called by many the greatest 135-pound fighter of all-time. He defends his title against Sean O'Malley on Saturday in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston. Does O'Malley even have a chance? Kevin Iole tackles that question.
Unveiled in Monterey, the 2023 BAC Mono gets a 311-horsepower four-cylinder engine, weighs merely 1,257 pounds, and wears a new-look design.
X owner Elon Musk says the service formerly known as Twitter is getting rid of the option to block other users, except for when it comes to DMs. Musk suggested it "makes no sense" to block other users instead of muting them, even though the block button has long been a key safety feature for many folks.
Harden has spent the past week dismantling his association with the 76ers.
Microsoft reportedly published — and retracted — an AI-generated article that recommended people visit a Canadian food bank as a tourist attraction. The article “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!” included recommendations for catching a baseball game, honoring fallen soldiers at a war museum and… swinging by the Ottawa Food Bank. Paris Marx first called out the story on X (formerly Twitter). “People who come to us have jobs and families to support, as well as expenses to pay,” the AI-written section about the food bank section read. “Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach.”
