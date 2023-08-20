As Tropical Storm Hilary roars into Palm Springs, the party is on at Splash House

While much of the Coachella Valley waited at home to ride out Tropical Storm Hillary, the crowd at Splash House was getting ready to party.

Organizers said the Palm Springs pool party and music festival would go on Sunday night despite Hilary's expected inundation of the Coachella Valley and the rest of Southern California.

Earlier in the weekend, the festival had been moved inside at the three hotels where it's held, which are miles apart.

"We're gonna keep it real with you — we're not big fans of today's projected weather," organizers wrote in an Instagram post about 10 a.m. Sunday. "But we are big fans of keeping this party going safely. Let's take things inside and close out this weekend in unprecedented style!"

That was music to the ears of ticket-holders like Ian Coleman, who was at a Splash House event at the Palm Springs Air Museum when it started raining late Saturday and said the crowd was unphased.

“It was honestly better because of the weather,” he said. “The lights and the rain and everything were really cool… People were fired up.”

Another attendee, Omar Hernandez, said he wasn't worried about the forecast: “I think a lot of time things get overhyped. It’s been chill.”

Likewise Zach Brand, who came to the festival from Orange County with a large group of friends, had no worries about partying on Sunday.

"I think we're gonna do the ballroom thing," he said. "We have a bunch of friends here, so if worse comes to worst we're lucky; we can just hotel hop and have fun with our friends."

When asked if he was worried about the drive home, Brand replied that he has a Jeep with all-terrain tires so "wet conditions are all good."

Public safety officials warned people to stay off the roads during the storm for their safety and that of first responders. They noted that even trucks, SUVs or other four-wheel-drive vehicles can be carried away by 18 inches of water.

Splash House organizers said they planned to run shuttles between the hotels.

But then, about 2:30 p.m., they sent a message telling people to stay where they were, be it their hotel room or an event ballroom. The message added: "Please stay off the roads in the meantime. Keep your eyes here for further updates."

In a different message, they seemingly acknowledged the storm could make it hard for festival attendees from out of town to drive or fly out as scheduled. They posted a list of hotels that were offering late checkout and discounted rates for extending stays.

Asked whether Palm Springs police were concerned about Splash House being held during the storm, Lt. Gustavo Araiza said he could not speak for the organizers but that that “safety of their attendees is a top priority.” He noted that some events and shuttle service were postponed last weekend due to lightning and the move of the events indoors.

The city fire department has no "seat at the table" regarding whether the event happens and can only oversee fire code compliance for its indoor events, said a spokesman, Capt. Nathan Gunkel.

Adrian Ramos said he had come into town for Splash House on Saturday and was not feeling phased by the weather.

“When you do events like this, you just kind of learn to adapt regardless of what is going if it's rain, a storm, whatever,” he said.

When asked if worries about the impending storm had impeded the festival experience, Ramos said no and added, “Everybody is here thriving.”

