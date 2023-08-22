Tropical Storm Hilary Turns Desert Into Lake

Tropical Storm Hilary turned desert areas of Southern California into lakes on August 20, with the National Weather Service (NWS) recording record rainfall in the region.

John Navarro Jr captured video of his backyard surging with water in Lucerne Valley, a town east of Los Angeles in the southern Mojave Desert.

The NWS said Hilary brought record rainfall to Southern California, Southern Sierra and Southern Nevada, with one to eight inches above average recorded for the month to date.

At Palm Springs Airport, south of Lucerne Valley, the NWS recorded 2.27 inches, nearly half of the yearly average in six hours.

Rivers and creeks were expected to continue to rise on August 21 as the remnants of the storm moved north, the NWS said. Credit: John Navarro Jr via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]