How will Tropical Storm Idalia affect South Florida weather? What the forecast says

As Tropical Stom Idalia makes its way to Florida’s Gulf Coast, expect a change in South Florida.

A lot is still unknown about Idalia, but the National Weather Service in Miami expects some squalls, dangerous seas, severe thunderstorms and possible flooding. And in the Florida Keys area, Idalia could bring tropical storm-force winds and storm surge.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Idalia forms. It could hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 1 hurricane

“These impacts are less certain and will be contingent on the track and intensity of this system,” the weather agency said Sunday night in a hazardous weather outlook.

8/27 5PM Tropical Storm #Idalia Update:



️Tropical Storm & Storm Surge Watches in effect for Collier County



Heavy rainfall, storm surge up to 2-4 feet and hazardous marine/beach conditions all possible between Mon pm-Wed.



Keep up with the latest: https://t.co/BmLrAWredy pic.twitter.com/i27tPF1gZa — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 27, 2023

Heat index values may even approach 105 degrees — or as high as 110 degrees — later in the week.

Here’s what to know about the forecast for the week ahead.

What to expect this week

This forecast may change as Idalia gets closer to Florida:

▪ Monday will be sunny with a high nearing 91, though it could feel as hot as 105 degrees. Showers are likely, with a 70% chance of rain throughout the day.

▪ Tuesday will mostly mimic Monday’s weather, but forecasters expect it’ll be a breezy day with showers likely in the afternoon and at night.

▪ Wednesday will be sunny and windy, with chances of rain dipping to 60%. The weather service predicts showers in the morning and afternoon.

READ MORE: Did you miss the last Florida hurricane tax holiday? Here’s how to save on supplies

▪ Thursday will be another breezy day, though it could be as hot as 94 degrees. Forecasters expect a 50% chance of rain through the day.

▪ Friday will be sunny, with a high near 93 and a 50% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

▪ Saturday will be sunny, though rain is possible with a chance of 60%.

A storm surge of 1-2 feet is forecast for the Lower Florida Keys due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

What about the Florida Keys?

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the coastal waters west of the Lower Keys, including the western Straits of Florida and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The alert also covers Dry Tortugas — a remote island 70 miles west of Key West and home to Dry Tortugas National Park.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Meanwhile, a storm surge — an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm over and above the predicted astronomical tides — of 1 to 2 feet is expected throughout the Lower Keys.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the #FloridaKeys coastal waters west of the Lower Keys, including the western Straits of Florida and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. This also includes the Dry Tortugas. #KeyWest #FLwx pic.twitter.com/xLkKJUT8p8 — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 27, 2023