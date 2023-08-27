Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Caribbean, landfall in Florida expected Wednesday

A tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea has formed Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday and forecasters are confident it will strengthen to a hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida likely Wednesday. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center/Twitter

The storm has 40 mph sustained winds as it heads northeast through the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday. It is expected to reach Cuba Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center advises that there is an increased risk that the storm will be "life-threatening."

"Although it is too soon to specify the exact location and magnitude of these impacts, residents in these areas should monitor updates to the forecast, have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials," the NHC said on Twitter.

It is currently a slow-moving system, crawling at just 2 mph. It is projected to gain strength as it moves north over the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, WBBH in Fort Myers reported.

10AM CDT 27 Aug: @NOAA_HurrHunter data shows TD-10 has strengthened to Tropical Storm #Idalia Interests in Florida need to stay up to date with the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ Storm Surge and hurricane watches may be need later today. Have your hurricane plan in place! pic.twitter.com/qySzomqYWh— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2023

Water temperatures along the Gulf Coast are in the upper 80s, as measured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These warm temperatures may act as a type of fuel to strengthen the storm ahead of landfall along the coast.

The storm will bring heavy rain and winds to the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday as it continues on its northeastern path. Its current path brings it across the state to the north, then along the Atlantic coast toward North Carolina on Wednesday evening.

Sandbags are being made available in the Bay Area and residents are preparing for potential power outages, WTVT in Tampa Bay reported.

"Everyone along Florida's Gulf Coast should prepare for potentially significant impacts from this storm, whether direct or indirect," meteorologist Tony Sadiku told the network.

Idalia is gaining strength as Hurricane Franklin approaches the Bahamas and Florida from the southeast. Its winds on Saturday measured between 69 and 75 mph. The NHC says Franklin is expected to reach Bermuda by Wednesday. Its path will then curve along the East Coast.