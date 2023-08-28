Tropical Storm Idalia to hit Florida as a hurricane

STORY: Tropical Storm Idalia, which formed in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday, is expected to threaten Florida in the coming days as it strengthens into a hurricane.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned residents along the Gulf Coast to stay vigilant as Idalia’s winds ramp up.

[Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor]

“It will become a hurricane by late Tuesday afternoon. Landfall is currently expected along the Big Ben region on Wednesday and it could arrive at the state of Florida as strong as a Category 2 hurricane."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday that the storm is currently near the Yucatan Channel about 80 miles (130 km) northeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

Jamie Rhome, deputy director at the National Hurricane Center, urged residents in states north of Florida to be alert.

[Jamie Rhome / Deputy Director, National Hurricane Center]

“After it moves over northern Florida and moves up into the southeastern United States or along the coast, and we really have to watch you in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina really have to pay attention. If it's a little bit farther inland, maybe weaker, a little bit farther offshore, maybe a little stronger."

Idalia could cause life-threatening storm surge and flooding from heavy rains along parts of Florida's west coast and the Panhandle as early as Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.