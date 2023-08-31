Idalia: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school reopening information

As Idalia exits the area and the cleanup begins, parents and children should be informed when and where schools will reopen. Here is a list of local areas where district schools, private schools, colleges and universities have officially announced they will resume classes.

Northeast Florida

Bradford County

The Bradford County School District said it will open Thur., Aug. 31 at their regularly scheduled times. The county thanks everyone for their patience in allowing the school district the proper time to made its decisions.

Clay County

Clay County District Schools has announced that based on positive reports, schools will reopen and resume classes and normal operations tomorrow, Thur., Aug. 31. Schools that have been utilized as shelters will be closing on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in anticipation of those schools reopening.

Columbia County

“All Columbia County Schools will be closed for students and employees on Friday, September 1. This closure is out of an abundance of caution and consideration for the many residents of Columbia County who are still without power and attempting to repair damage to their homes. At this time, we plan to open schools on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Please continue to work safely in your clean-up efforts. We can’t wait to see you next week!”

Duval County

All schools will be open for normal school operation tomorrow, Sept. 1.

Our principals have assessed their facilities and grounds this morning. Maintenance crews will address light damage causing any safety concerns today. Our custodial vendors and other staff are cleaning the schools that served as shelters. Everything will be ready to go for school to reopen tomorrow, Sept. 1.

Make Up Days: Oct. 27 and Dec. 1

The district has enough time planned in the school calendar to cover one of the three closure days. We will need to make up two days. Those make up days will be weather days already planned in the calendar: Oct. 27 and Dec. 1. So please, mark your home calendars now for Oct. 27 and Dec. 1 as school days.

Tomorrow is a “B” day

For schools that follow an A/B calendar structure, tomorrow is a “B” day.

We look forward to seeing everyone back in class tomorrow!

Nassau County

Action News Jax has confirmed from a district school official that Nassau County will reopen schools on Thur., Aug. 31. According to their website, “Idalia has passed and we are ready to get back to school. We look forward to seeing you back at school tomorrow.”

St. Johns County

In a statement released by St. Johns County, all district schools and district offices will resume normal operations on Thus., Aug. 31. This includes extended day programs along with afterschool, athletic and extracurricular activities.

Southeast Georgia

Glynn County

“Since the effects of Hurricane Idalia will not diminish until late this evening, all schools will remain closed on Thursday, Aug. 31, to allow school officials to thoroughly assess our schools and determine if we can resume safely. We anticipate reopening on Friday, Sept. 1.”

Ware County

Ware County Emergency Management Agency has posted on social media that all Ware County Schools and the Central Office will be closed on Fri., Sept. 1 because of the power outages caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Schools will also be closed on Mon., Sept. 4 for Labor Day. The county does expect schools to resume on Tues., Sept. 5, but they will use “established communication channels to inform” the community of any further changes to the school schedule.

Private schools

Jacksonville Country Day School will reopen and resume normal schedules on Thur., Aug. 31 . Families, faculty and staff are still being asked to monitor email and text messages for updates.

A representative from The Bolles School said classes will resume Thur., Aug. 31 on all campuses.

Universities / Colleges

Edward Waters University

While the University will reopen for normal business hours on Thur., Aug. 31 at 8 a.m. classes have been canceled for Thur., Aug. 31. All classes (in-person and virtual) will resume on Fri., Sept. 1.

Jacksonville University

Jacksonville University has released an update stating classes will remain closed on Thur., Aug. 31 “to allow students who may have have traveled home to return to campus.” Thursday will also be a day when the facilities team will clean up any storm-related debris on campus. Classes are expected to resume on Fri., Sept. 1.

Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University officials have visited and surveyed the regional campus locations that were closed due to its projected path. NSU said that because the storm’s impacts will take longer to dissipate in the Jacksonville area:

NSU’s Jacksonville Regional Campus, 6675 Corporate Center Pkwy., #115, Jacksonville, will remain CLOSED Wed., Aug. 30 and Thur., Aug. 31 .

All classes and extracurricular activities remain canceled for students, faculty and staff.

Online students should contact their program’s director for more information.

Essential employees who have been pre-identified should contact their supervisors to determine duties related to the storm.

It’s important to note that NSU officials will visit the campus Thur., Aug. 31 to determine when it will reopen, and that information will be shared as soon as it is available. Students, faculty and staff are urged to monitor NSU’s Hurricane page (https://www.nova.edu/hurricane/) for updates as they become available.

St. Johns River State College

SJR State’s classes will resume and all campuses and offices will reopen on Thur., Aug. 31, at regularly scheduled times. If there are any changes in this plan, Alertus, email, text messages, social media and the website will keep students notified.

