Tropical Storm Idalia projected to sweep through Savannah area. Here's what to know

Tropical Storm Idalia is likely bringing rain and winds to the Savannah area on Wednesday.

The latest model from the National Weather Service shows the storm making landfall along the western coast of Florida and then moving northeast across the state and the southeastern part of Georgia.

The storm is strengthening while in the warm gulf waters and expected to be at least a Category 3 hurricane before landfall.

Savannah has at least a 40% chance of flash flooding, according to the NWS Charleston.

As of Monday at 7 a.m., there are no warnings, watches or advisories for southeast Georgia, according to the NWS.

Embedded content: https://data.savannahnow.com/storm-sph-embed/al102023/

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tropical Storm Idalia path project to include Savannah, Ga.