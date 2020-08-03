Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Monday.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of the Carolinas and tropical storm alerts stretch from Florida to New England. Isaias is forecast to bring torrential rain, flash flooding and storm surge.

PHOTO: A satellite image shows Tropical storm Isaias off the southeast coast, Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:00 UTC. (AMMB/NOAA via AFP/Getty Images) More

As Isaias approaches the Carolinas, storm surge may reach 5 feet, especially near the South Carolina-North Carolina border. Tornadoes are also possible in the Carolinas.

MORE: ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee explains how hurricanes form

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Friday.

Evacuations have been ordered for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands, Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach and Caswell Beach.

PHOTO: Bo Bramlett looks at the ocean on the morning of Aug. 3, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., as Tropical Storm Isaias continued to move north along the eastern United States. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images) More

PHOTO: Waves driven by Tropical Storm Isaias crash over the jetty on the north side of the Palm Beach Inlet in Palm Beach Shores, Aug. 2, 2020. (Lannis Waters/Palm Beach Post via USA Today Network) More

After landfall in the Carolinas, Isaias will weaken and race up the East Coast.

Isaias will reach the Mid-Atlantic by early morning Tuesday and the Northeast by Tuesday night.

MORE: Atlantic hurricane season underway: Experts predict above-normal season

Over six inches of rain are forecast for the Mid-Atlantic.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia to New York City.

Tropical Storm Isaias expected to strengthen to hurricane, head to Carolinas originally appeared on abcnews.go.com