Tropical Storm Karl forms off Mexico's southern Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl formed off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast Tuesday. The storm isn't expected to reach hurricane strength.
Upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development later in the week while the system meanders in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.
"It's a second act to a certain degree," the actor says of the world's obsession with his body.
Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black fliers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their planes.
Karl poses no direct threat to the U.S. at this time but residents along the Gulf Coast should keep an eye on the tropical storm.
The government was told surging interest rates are making 'anyone with mortgages worse off'.
Casino magnate Steve Wynn cannot be ordered to register with the U.S. Department of Justice as a foreign agent of China, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday. The Justice Department in May sued for a court order forcing Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Casinos, to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Officials alleged that Wynn lobbied then-U.S. President Donald Trump on China’s behalf in 2017.
Disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico in Bay of Campeche has formed into Tropical Storm Karl. It has 40 mph winds and is moving NW. It is expected to turn west then southwest over the next few days and make landfall in eastern Mexico bringing a flood threat. Another disturbance in the eastern Pacific is has a 20% chance to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days.
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens as it moves toward Mexico
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. “Many disorders such as autism and schizophrenia are likely uniquely human” but “the human brain certainly has not been very accessible,” said said Dr. Sergiu Pasca, senior author of a study describing the work, published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
Tropical Storm Karl formed at 5 p.m. in the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Bay of Campeche Tuesday afternoon, spawning storm watches in some areas of coastal Mexico as forecasters warn of possible flash flooding and mudslides from heavy rain.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital will reopen its North Port Emergency Room, located at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road, at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
"Either they're gonna shoot and kill me and then come help her, or they're gonna talk to me and then come help her," Kenny Walker recalls thinking
U.S. Customs and Border Protection told USA TODAY it does not have the authority to hand out Social Security numbers at the border.
A new study from nonprofit environmental firm Good Energy and the USC Norman Lear Center found few references to climate change and environmental crises in a survey of more than 37,000 scripts from 2016 to 2020. The study aimed to track the level of “climate change representation” in mainstream scripted entertainment. The data showed that […]
The newest Atlantic tropical storm is expected to follow a hook-like path into eastern Mexico by the end of the week.
Some areas around Houston could see a few showers Wednesday afternoon. A weak front will move through southeast Texas bringing another chance for rain tonight. Temperatures remain warm for October until a stronger one arrives at the start of next week.
Here's a look at Jeremy Whittum who is currently running in the general election to unseat incumbent Angela Witwer.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says state has taken precautionary measures to shield against a looming economic downturn. He says there's a "rainy day fund" and he has budgeted very conservatively. He speaks to Lisa Abramowicz on "Bloomberg Surveillance" at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Greenwich, Connecticut. Lamont, a Democrat, is up for re-election in November against Bob Stefanowski.