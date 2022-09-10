Tropical Storm Kay leading to rockslides and dangerous fog in Southern California

The Conversation

Homes overlook a forest in the wildland-urban interface in Arizona. Marius von EssenThe view from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California can be beautiful – pine forests and chaparral spill across an often rugged landscape. But as more people build homes in this area, where development gets into wild land, they’re facing some of the highest risks for wildfires in the country. The type of trees, plants and grasses at any location will influence how likely the area is to burn. However, ou