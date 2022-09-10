Tropical Storm Kay leading to rockslides and dangerous fog in Southern California
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from San Diego County on Sept. 9 as Tropical Storm Kay caused problems throughout the area.
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from San Diego County on Sept. 9 as Tropical Storm Kay caused problems throughout the area.
Readers say they appreciate reporter Alene Tchekmedyian's attempts to get statements from the L.A. County sheriff.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -SpaceX on Friday challenged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to deny the space company's satellite internet unit $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies, calling the move "flawed" and "grossly unfair," in a regulatory filing. The FCC last month turned down applications from billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX and LTD Broadband for funds that had been tentatively awarded in 2020 under the commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion dollar program in which SpaceX was poised to receive $885.5 million to beam satellite internet to U.S. regions with little to no internet connections.
The share of working-age women back at work or looking for jobs shot past its pre-pandemic peak. Child care, inflation and wages are factors.
The Buffalo Bills beat the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles to kick off the NFL season, the Connecticut Sun stun the Chicago Sky with a late comeback to win Game 5 and advance to the WNBA Championship and the sports world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96. Plus, The Rush shares our favorite sports-related moment of the British monarch.
A Tennessee man accused of killing four people and wounding three others in a livestreamed shooting rampage that paralyzed Memphis and led to a city-wide manhunt was granted a public defender during Friday morning court appearance and will remain jailed on a first-degree murder charge. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, told a judge he could not afford a lawyer for accusations in Wednesday’s attack that caused panic and fear across the city. Kelly was arrested late Wednesday after crashing a stolen car while fleeing police.
The social cost of a ton of carbon-dioxide emissions is more than triple the government's estimates, write the authors of a new study.
Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says there will be 100% coverage of rainfall by Sunday with flooding concerns.
In Oregon, the threat of high winds prompted intentional power outages that could affect tens of thousands of customers.
Homes overlook a forest in the wildland-urban interface in Arizona. Marius von EssenThe view from the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California can be beautiful – pine forests and chaparral spill across an often rugged landscape. But as more people build homes in this area, where development gets into wild land, they’re facing some of the highest risks for wildfires in the country. The type of trees, plants and grasses at any location will influence how likely the area is to burn. However, ou
The Marilyn Monroe film received an NC-17 rating because of some ‘sexual content.’ It’s the first Netflix Original to get this rating.
The priests of this god unceasingly tell us that consumption of hydrocarbons will warm the planet until we all die, sometime around 2050.
Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. More than 20,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters amid the threat of landslides and buildings collapsing in the mountainous region of Sichuan province, state media reported Thursday. Another 35 people are missing and 270 have been hospitalized with injuries from the magnitude 6.8 quake that leveled building and sent boulders tumbling onto roads in Sichuan’s Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Ya'an city, the reports said.
The most active area of the fire was on the southeast side, officials said Wednesday evening. Part of Highway 74 closed
Manatee County says it will name a park after Gov. Ron DeSantis. Opinions Editor Roger Brown has some ideas on what statue should be in DeSantis Park.
Paleontologists in Germany took a fresh look at some old bones and discovered a new type of dinosaur.
Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a surge of tropical moisture that will produce very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
High-yield savings accounts are paying far more than they used to, which will overall earn you more, even if the IRS takes some of your earnings.
Firefighters are at a vegetation fire that was burning Friday afternoon east of Manton and southeast of Shingletown.
A pastor, political operative and former high-ranking Atlanta city official was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of charges stemming from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones told Mitzi Bickers that the evidence showed that she was involved in “a deliberate, calculated plan to cheat” the taxpayers of Atlanta over a number of years. In addition to the prison time, he ordered Bickers to pay nearly $3 million in restitution to the city and to serve three years of supervised release once she's out.
A Carnegie Mellon University professor drew pushback on Twitter after wishing Queen Elizabeth a painful death after it was announced she was in poor health.