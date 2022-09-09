Tropical Storm Kay to bring flooding rain, 80-mph winds to Southern California beginning Friday

Impacts from Tropical Storm Kay are starting to be felt in Southern California where wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rainfall are expected into the early weekend.

The cyclone weakened from a hurricane into a tropical storm Thursday evening after encountering cooler waters and interacting with the Baja California Peninsula.

Tropical Storm Warnings are still in effect for portions of northwestern Mexico, but the FOX Forecast Center expects conditions to to slowly improve.

As of Thursday evening, Tropical Storm Kay had sustained winds of around 70 mph and was centered about 300 miles south of San Diego.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Kay moving north-northwestward through Friday. Kay is then expected to slow down and turn northwestward or west-northwestward from late Friday into Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds (at least 40 mph) were reported throughout Mexico's Baja California Peninsula as the storm system made landfall Thursday.

Additionally, heavy rainfall was reported and by the time the Tropical Storm moves out of the region forecasters expect some areas could pick up 6 to 10 inches of rains.

Heavier rainfall amounts could lead to flash flooding, including landslides across mountainous areas of Mexico.

While Tropical Storm Kay will not make landfall in California, it will be close enough to the Golden State to bring significant impacts to southern parts of the state, including the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Kay is forecast to produce heavy rain and high winds across Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday and Saturday as the center of the storm slides north and tropical moisture surges into the region.

"This could be a significant impact," FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar said. "Any moisture is impressive with a tropical cyclone, but when that tropical cyclone moves into a region that's not normally used to seeing moisture on this level, rain is beyond impressive, and so we really need to pay attention to this forecast closely."

Due to the threat of flooding rainfall, Flood Watches have been issued for portions of inland Southern California and southwestern Arizona from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

Rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 inches, with isolated totals up to 6 inches, are possible through Saturday across these areas.

This amount of rain is likely to produce flash flooding and small-stream flooding in some areas, especially near recent burn scars and along the eastern slopes of the Southern California mountains.

"The brunt of this rain is going to be in the ranges and in the mountains of Southern California," Minar said. "San Diego, El Centro, Palm Springs and the Sonoran Desert – this is where we are expecting the greatest amount of rain potential over the next 48 to 72 hours."

High winds are also expected in Southern California, particularly on Friday.

Unfortunately, the strong winds will likely arrive before the heavy rain, and that could increase the fire danger in California which already has nearly a dozen wildfires burning across the state.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, wind gusts could reach as high as 60 mph in the mountains, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph expected in the valleys. These high winds will have the potential to knock down trees and power lines, with the possibility of widespread power outages.

Tropical Storm Kay is also expected to churn up the surf along the beaches of Southern California by Friday, leading to the development of life-threatening rip currents.

"Southeast swell from Kay is expected to bring surf of 4 to 6 feet, strong rip currents, and strong longshore currents to Southern California beaches Friday through Sunday," the National Weather Service in San Diego noted in a forecast discussion. "South-facing beaches are expected to be the most impacted."