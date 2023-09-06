Tropical Storm Lee future steering
Tropical Storm Lee future steering
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
Trick out your ride! Save on sun shades, trunk organizers and more.
More than 6,000 five-star fans are already experiencing year-round comfort behind the wheel.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian gets behind the wheel of Lamborghini's Lanzador EV concept — five years ahead of the car's 2028 on-sale date.
The Can-Am Maverick R is a two-seat, go-fast golf cart with a top speed of nearly 100 mph, up to 26 inches of suspension travel and 17 inches of ground clearance.
The Department of Justice has sent hundreds of insurrectionists to federal prison, but none for as long as Tarrio.
Spotify's user base is growing faster than ever, but its paid-subscriber growth isn't keeping pace with free listeners. Spotify declined to share more info as to why it's conducting the test. Sure, Spotify has gone to bat for its free-with-advertising tier, claiming (amid a spat with Taylor Swift) that its freemium model is the future of the music industry.
The popular show's most intense, memorable scenes are all here.
Founders Future is a pretty recent entrant in the French VC scene, but it has already built an interesting portfolio of tech startups over the past few years. The firm is currently in the process of raising two new funds — Founders Future II and Founders Future Expansion. Overall, Founders Future-backed startup generate $268 million in revenue (€250 million).
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
Space tech, while one of the most complex and costly endeavors, provides enormous opportunity to advance humankind. The Space Stage agenda covers a lot of parsecs — the role of American public- and private-sector partnerships; venture capital’s unease with the U.S. Defense Department; quantum and espionage; AI and warfare and more.
Hurricane Franklin is causing dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
Keep it on hand for emergencies or your next camping adventure.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
A Back to the Future expansion is on the way to PowerWash Simulator, giving you the chance to clean some grime off of Doc Brown's DeLorean. It’s PowerWash Simulator’s latest notable crossover, following Final Fantasy VII, Tomb Raider and SpongeBob SquarePants DLC.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
From permanent structures to portable options, there's a plant-nurturing solution for everyone.
Don't try to drive around Nebraska with a cow riding shotgun; the local cops have a low tolerance for bull****.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the news in a busy week for baseball before starting their team-by-team MLB playoffs preview with the two best teams in the National League: the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The lack of good snack options is also tied up in one of the league’s largest and most front-facing pain points of commercial travel, Loyd said.