Tropical Storm Lisa could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday

Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean on Monday morning.

The storm is south of Jamaica and has winds of 40 mph.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is forecast to strengthen over the next couple of days, eventually becoming a hurricane before it makes landfall in Belize.

As of 2 p.m., Lisa is still tracking west toward Belize and northern Honduras, Terry said.

He said Lisa could be a hurricane by Wednesday.

Lisa is not a threat to Florida.

2PM Monday: #Lisa still tracking west toward Belize and northern Honduras as a growing tropical storm or even a hurricane by Wednesday. Latest #EyeonTropics update at 4pm on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/1s7RJJXTfW — Tom Terry (@TTerryWFTV) October 31, 2022

The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

