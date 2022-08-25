Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China

KATIE TAM
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall in southern China’s Guangdong province on Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session due to the storm.

Residents of coastal areas around the city of Maoming were urged to stay away from the shore Thursday morning as the typhoon arrived at 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT).

Ma-on was packing sustained winds of 118 kilometers (73 miles) per hour and moving slowly northwest at about 25 kilometers (15 miles) per hour, the Guangdong Meteorological Public Service Center said. It noted the storm made landfall as a typhoon but was steadily weakening.

The storm was estimated to be about 380 kilometers (236 miles) west of Hong Kong as of 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT), according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Ma-on is expected to weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam.

The Hong Kong government said that one person had been injured and reports of flooding and a fallen tree had been received. About 140 people had sought refuge in temporary shelters set up in the city, a government news release said. Schools were closed for at least the morning.

On Thursday morning, the Hong Kong Observatory lowered its No. 8 typhoon warning signal to a No. 3 signal, warning of strong winds between 41 and 62 kph (25.4 and 38.5 mph).

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., the operator of the city’s stock exchange, said in a statement that it delayed the trading of stocks and derivatives during the morning session. Trading resumed at 1 p.m.

In Guangdong, several cities suspended high-speed rail and ferry service and evacuated workers on offshore projects. The airport in Shenzhen, a Chinese tech center that borders Hong Kong, canceled all flights from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities in the Philippines reported at least three deaths and four injured, mostly after being hit by falling trees, after the storm swept across the northern part of the country earlier this week.

More than 10,000 people were displaced, and public schools and government offices were closed for two days in Manila and several outlying provinces because of gusty wind and heavy rain.

Ma-on, which means horse saddle in Chinese, is hitting China as many areas face severe drought brought on by record-breaking temperatures that have withered crops and reduced electricity and drinking water supplies.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Tropical Storm Ma-on barrels towards Hong Kong, Guangdong province

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Several cities in southern China raised their cyclone warning signals on Wednesday, bracing for Tropical Storm Ma-on, which is expected to make landfall along the coast of Guangdong province on Thursday. At 12:40 p.m. (0440 GMT), the Hong Kong Observatory issued a strong wind advisory, with speeds up to 62 kph (39 mph) expected. The storm, about 440 km (270 miles) southeast of Hong Kong, will lash the city with heavy rains later Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

  • UK Lobbies Call for Once ‘Unthinkable’ Plan on Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Two UK research groups warned that the government will have to draw up previously “unthinkable” measures to protect households and businesses from a winter catastrophe caused by punishingly high energy costs.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wednesd

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Risks Dwarfing $279 Billion Rescue Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s politicians have already earmarked about 280 billion euros ($279 billion) to ease the pain of surging energy prices for businesses and consumers, but the aid risks being dwarfed by the scale of the crisis.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on W

  • Inflation's harsh realities on display as Fed officials meet

    A half-hour drive or so from the resort where the high priests of international finance — leading economists and central bank officials — have convened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to discuss the world’s economic challenges, Ash Hermanowski oversees the distribution of about 1,200 free meals a day. At a food bank called Jackson Cupboard, Hermanowski hands out meals from a commercial garage after being forced from a previous site by a malfunctioning sprinkler. The food bank couldn’t afford any other place in town.

  • Why the Russian economy keeps beating expectations

    Few thought it would be holding up six months into the war

  • Tropical storm heads to China after Hong Kong

    A tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in southern China later Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong overnight. (Aug. 25)(AP video/Katie Tam)

  • Asian stocks mostly higher as markets await Fed chair speech

    Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Trading was delayed in Hong Kong for a storm, while Shanghai shares inched up but were virtually unchanged in morning trading.

  • Tropical Storm Ma-on headed for southeastern China

    Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines. Several cities in Guangdong province suspended high-speed rail and ferry service and evacuated workers on offshore projects. The airport in Shenzhen, a Chinese tech center that borders Hong Kong, canceled all flights from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

  • Asian markets mostly higher as markets await Friday’s speech from Fed’s Powell

    Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week.

  • Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?

    Also, a big reason inflation has been so rampant is that stimulus funds were pumped into the economy at a time when supply chains had slowed down, creating a huge disconnect between supply and demand.

  • Rishi Sunak: Mistake to ‘empower scientists’ in Covid pandemic

    Rishi Sunak has said it was wrong to “empower scientists” to such a degree during the pandemic, as he revealed how he spoke out in government about the costs of lockdown.

  • A tale of two climate policies: India's UN commitments aim low, but its national policies are ambitious – here's why that matters

    The Indian government is encouraging the use of electric vehicles, particularly scooters. Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAt the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised the world when he announced that his country would zero out its greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2070. It was a landmark decision, acknowledging that long-term decarbonization is in India’s interest. However, climate change is threatening lives, crops and Ind

  • US boosts Ukraine's air defense, artillery, and more with $3 billion arms package. Here's everything in the latest weapons bundle, the largest yet.

    President Biden said the new security assistance will ensure Ukraine can "defend itself over the long term" as the war hits its six-month mark.

  • Hurricane Andrew 30th year mark

    CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports on the 30th-year mark since Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida.

  • EXPLAINER: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

    Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s new moon rocket makes its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024 for a lap around the moon, with NASA aiming to land two people on the lunar surface by the end of 2025.

  • 6 rare '1,000-year' rain events within a month? Climate change may force NOAA to update criteria

    Six extreme events reached the local threshold to be classified by the National Weather Service as a "1-in-1,000-year" rainfall event, yet all occurred within the same month, much less a millennium.

  • You Can Stop Arguing Over the Thermostat: This Is the Optimal Temperature for Your Home in Summer and Winter

    Plus, heating and cooling experts weigh in on the financial and environmental impacts of choosing too high or low a setting.

  • Farmers' Almanac calls North Central region a 'hibernation zone' this winter in US forecast

    The Farmers' Almanac came out with its 2022-2023 winter weather predictions across the U.S., and it's going to be – you guessed it – frigid.

  • There are now two disturbances in the Atlantic. What the forecast shows

    Forecasters are now watching two disturbances in the Atlantic: one that is nearing the Caribbean Sea and another that is said to have no chance of formation in the next two to five days.

  • 30 years after Hurricane Andrew devastated Florida, researchers are using a 'Wall of Wind' to design safer homes – but storms are getting even more intense

    The Wall of Wind can create Category 5 hurricane winds for testing life-size structures. Margi Rentis/Florida International UniversityIn an airplane hangar in Miami, engineers are recreating some of the most powerful hurricane winds to ever strike land. These Category 5 winds can shatter a test building in the blink of an eye. Yet they aren’t powerful enough to keep up with nature. When engineers built the Wall of Wind test facility 10 years ago at Florida International University, it was inspir