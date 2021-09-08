Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to make landfall in Florida late tonight

Tropical Storm Mindy formed late Wednesday afternoon in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, forecasters from the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, with sustained winds of 40 mph, is forecast to make landfall later Wednesday night or early Thursday along the Gulf Coast in the Florida Panhandle.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a portion of the Panhandle.

"Mindy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning," the Hurricane Center said. This rainfall may produce isolated to scattered flash, urban and small stream flooding.

Although the center of the storm was offshore, tropical downpours were already soaking parts of the Southeast, AccuWeather said. Flooding downpours may hit metro areas in Florida around Tallahassee and Jacksonville, as well as Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, into Friday.

In addition, a few isolated tornadoes are possible over portions of the Florida Panhandle from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Mindy shows it crossing Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Mindy is expected to emerge over the western Atlantic by midday Thursday, where environmental conditions appear unfavorable for additional development, the Hurricane Center said.

Mindy is the 13th named storm of the busy 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. On average, the 13th named storm typically doesn't form until October 24, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

While Mindy will be a short-lived storm, Hurricane Larry continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean. Larry will graze Bermuda on Thursday, then take aim on Newfoundland, Canada, by late Friday and into Saturday. Waves from Larry are impacting the beaches along the East Coast with "life-threatening surf and rip currents," the Hurricane Center said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico ahead of Florida landfall