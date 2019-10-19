Post-tropical storm Nestor batters Florida with storm surge, tornadoes originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Post-tropical storm Nestor is expected to make landfall in Florida Saturday as it brings heavy rain, gusty winds, storm surge, and possible tornadoes to parts of the Southeast U.S.

As of 11 a.m, Nestor was no longer a tropical storm, and is now considered a post-tropical low-pressure system, but heavy rain and gusty winds are still expected as the storm moves into the Southeast.

The storm was about 70 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida, and its maximum sustained winds were 50 mph as it moved northeast at 17 mph.

A tornado watch remains in effect for much of Florida until noon EDT as some of the outer bands of Nestor are producing spin-up tornadoes. There were four reported tornadoes in the Tampa Bay metro area overnight.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it had not received any reports of serious injuries related to the tornadoes. However, many residents sustained damage to their homes, some of which were severe, according to the sheriff's office.

The National Weather Service was surveying the damage from the tornadoes in Polk County and Pinellas County Saturday morning.

Nestor will continue to move inland as tropical storm-force winds extend up to 160 miles east of the central low pressure, bringing heavy rain and some gusty winds to much of the Southeast Saturday. In addition, severe storms will be possible on the right side of the storm, especially from Central Florida to Eastern North Carolina. A few tornadoes will be possible in some of the intense bands east of the center of circulation. This tornado threat includes Jacksonville, Savannah, Charleston, and Wilmington.

On Sunday, Nestor will slide up the East Coast and bring heavy rain to parts of the Mid-Atlantic, including Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Once again, there will be at least some marginal severe probabilities in parts of Eastern North Carolina.

Nestor will quickly be pushed eastward on Sunday night and Monday, with the majority of the storm heading into the Atlantic. While some showers and gusty winds will be possible, impacts should be kept to a minimum in much of the Northeast.

Attention will immediately turn to a new storm developing in the West, that will race across the country this week. This is typical for fall, as low-pressure systems begin to trek further and further into the mid-latitudes due to colder air gaining strength in the Arctic.

On Saturday, heavy rain, gusty winds, and some mountain snow will be possible in the Northwest, with parts of the Cascades expected to pick up a couple of inches of fresh snow.

The storm is also causing gusty winds ahead of the frontal system, which could briefly cause pockets of fire danger from California to the Rocky Mountains.

Late Sunday and early Monday, as the storm heads into the Central U.S., it will spark a line of intense storms and heavy rain, There is a chance for some severe weather across Northern Texas, parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. The threats will be damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes.